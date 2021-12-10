Mae Muller First-Ever U.S. Shows

British singer/songwriter Mae Muller has announced her first-ever U.S. shows, which will take place in March 2022. Known for her stunning vocals, unapologetic honesty, and intimate yet high-energy live set, Mae will perform with special guests in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles - see below for the full list of dates and venues. Tickets for all three shows are on sale now here.

With her upcoming live dates also including a rescheduled 2022 tour of the U.K., Mae has previously sold out a U.K. headlining tour and performed for massive crowds at festivals like Reading & Leeds, Bestival, Latitude, and Sundown Festival.

Says Mae, "Touring has always been such a dream of mine and it's the thing I enjoy most, so announcing shows in the U.S. just feels so so good! I can't wait to see everyone, I'm ready to put on the best show."

Mae's announcement of her debut U.S. performances arrives as her smash single "Better Days" continues to gain major traction at Pop radio, where it held steady as the #1 most added song for two consecutive weeks. A collaboration with Swedish hitmaker NEIKED and platinum-selling rapper Polo G, the dance-ready track debuted at #57 on the Billboard Hot 100 and recently jumped to the #34 spot.

With its fantastically retro video now at over 7 million views, "Better Days" first premiered in September and amassed over 65 million streams in just five days, along with earning Top 10 charting across Spotify and Apple and emerging as a Top 5 trending sound on both TikTok and Snap. The single has now amassed over 150 million streams globally. Mae recently made her U.S. primetime television debut performing the chart-climbing hit on "The Voice" and last week, released the Regard remix of "Better Days".

Recently named a YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise, Mae made waves last year with her much-acclaimed Capitol Records debut EP no one else, not even you, an eight-track project built on her fearlessly honest yet free-spirited approach to songwriting. Made with producers/co-writers like Rick Nowels (Madonna, Lana Del Rey), Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith, Alicia Keys), Skyler Stonestreet (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa), and Kenny Beats (FKA twigs, Ed Sheeran), the EP brings Mae's raw vulnerability to an immaculately composed but unpredictable brand of pop music.

North London singer-songwriter Mae Muller is intent on telling it precisely like it is - she's frank, funny, and endlessly relatable. On her Capitol Records debut EP no one else, not even you, she offers a rarely-glimpsed look at the tension between the thrill of new love and the fear of losing your sense of self, and showcases the fearlessly honest yet irresistibly fun songwriting that's seen her hailed as "a clear pop sensation in the making" by Wonderland and the "new queen" by NYLON. 2021 has found her teaming up with chart-topping duo Billen Ted for "When You're Out," renowned rapper Big Zuu for "I Did It," and rising U.K. talent Master Peace for "Boyfriend."

To date, Mae has garnered over 360 million streams globally, with her songs featured on Spotify's New Music Friday and Apple Music's A-List Pop, In My Room, Future Hits, and more. She's also stormed her way through the live world, selling out an early 2020 headline tour of the U.K. and earning an adoring worldwide following who've come to rely on her uncompromising self-expression. Ahead of her 2022 rescheduled U.K. tour (including the O2 Forum Kentish Town), this summer saw Mae take to festival stages across the U.K. to huge crowds including the likes of Reading & Leeds, Bestival, Latitude, and Sundown Festival.

Tour Dates

March 16 - New York City - Mercury Lounge

March 17 - Chicago - Schubas Tavern

March 23 - Los Angeles - Moroccan Lounge