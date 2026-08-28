MADRA SALACH to Play First North American Live Shows This Fall

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Dublin band Madra Salach has announced its first-ever US shows. The past several months have seen the Dublin-based alternative-folk six-piece become one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary folk, creating music that is both deeply rooted in Irish tradition and strikingly modern.

Much of Madra Salach's reputation has been built on their rousing live performances and this year has seen a rapid ascent with sold-out headline tours, major festival appearances across the UK & Europe and a growing international following. A summer of high-profile festival performances has cemented their reputation as one of the most exciting live acts of the last few years. For fans following along from the other side of the Atlantic, the long wait is over as five dates are confirmed for November in New York City, Toronto, Cambridge and Philadelphia.

Along with the North American live announcement comes NPR's World Cafe session and interview with the band.

The artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, September 2nd at 10 AM local, with general on sale on Friday, September 4th at 10 AM Local.

Emerging from Dublin's vibrant independent music scene, Madra Salach first came together through informal pub sessions in 2023, united by a shared love of traditional Irish song. What began as musicians from different bands getting together to perform traditional standards has evolved into original compositions that seamlessly blend folk, experimental textures and raw, poetic storytelling. The band released It's A Hell of an Age in January to widespread acclaim. 'The Man Who Seeks Pleasure (Live From London)' marks their debut for Island Records and was released in June with The Guardian describing the band as 'an unexpected and beguiling alloy of purity, poison and potency.'

Their songs draw equally from the centuries-old Irish traditional canon and the restless energy of today's alternative music, combining harmonium, mandolin, tin whistle, percussion, guitar and electronics with powerful vocals and striking arrangements.

Madra Salach are: Paul Banks (Vocals), Adam Cullen (Guitar), Dara Duffy (Drums), Jack Martin (Mandolin, tin whistle and synth), Maxime Arnold (Harmonium) and Jack Lawlor (Bass)

Madra Salach US Fall Dates

November 2 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

November 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

November 6 - New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge

November 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

November 12 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Photo Credit: Matt Spratt



Photo Credit: Matt Spratt

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