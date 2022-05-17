Madman's Lullaby Releases 'Nocturnal Overdrive Part 2' EP

Madman's Lullaby announces the release of their brand new EP "Nocturnal Overdrive Part 2" on Australia's MR Records. Along with the video for the first single "Falling."

The first single "Falling" is picking up action at radio, debuting at #207 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and the #7 Most Added track on the Metal Contraband chart.

Top 20 specialty radio shows are charting "Falling" as well, WORT in Madison, WI (#19), The Foundry online (#20) and Metal Authority Radio online (#20).

Madman's Lullaby's EJ talks about his battle with COVID which presented a new set of hurdles in getting the new EP release, "As some of you know I was hospitalized with the Delta Variant. At one point I wasn't sure I was going to make it, let alone ever be able to play music again. It was honestly two of the hardest months I've ever experienced. Today I'm beyond thankful for my health and my family that got me through it, and of course to finally be back on my drums. It's gifted me with a bigger appreciation for everything like making music for all of you. I hope these songs will bring some good vibes in the midst of this crazy world we live in."

MADMAN'S LULLABY hails from San Jose, Ca, rocking the Bay Area since 2007. 2007 also saw the first release "Unchain My Soul". Mr. Brett - Lead Guitar is the founding member of the band, he and Eric Arbizu - Drums/Vocals have been together since 2008. In 2010 the band released "New Beginning".

2013 saw the release of "Unhinged", this album received glowing reviews from all over. The band was called a cross between Lynch Mob/Badlands with a touch of Black Label Society. In 2013 the band also won San Francisco radio station 107.7 'The Bone's Local Licks' contest and played the Shoreline Amphitheatre with Bad Company, Lynard Skynard and Night Ranger.

2015 MADMAN'S LULLABY played at Vasby Rock Festival in Stockholm, Sweden with the likes of WASP, Michael Schenker, Danger Danger, HEAT and more. In late 2016, after a few line-up changes, Chris Michaels - Lead vocalist and Luis Barillas - Bassist/Vocalist joined the band. 2017 the band release their 4th album "Sins Of Greed".

MADMAN'S LULLABY has supported amongst others, Michael Schenker, Wasp, Lynch Mob, Lita Ford, Winger, LA Guns, Pat Travers, Faster Pussycat, Jake E Lee's Red Dragon Cartel, Great White, Frank Hannon Band (Tesla), Tony MacAlpine, Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs). MADMAN'S LULLABY has played from California SF Bay Area to Hollywood, Chicago, IL, and all the way to Stockholm, Sweden and the UK.

MADMAN'S LULLABY plays Heavy Blues/Hard Rock, with Melodic Hook Driving Rhythms, Soulful Vocals, Searing Guitar Leads and Thunderous Drums.

Fast forward to 2021 and MADMAN'S LULLABY signs a 'World Wide Distribution Deal' with MR Records (formally known as Melodic Rock Records). Melodic Rock Records was recently purchased and rebranded as MR Records by very passionate industry people that have the artist at heart. 2021 will see brand new music from the guys in the form of two EP's, '"Nocturnal Overdrive Part 1" & Part 2 not long after.

