Madison Kozak Premieres 'One Girl to Another'

Adding an unforgettable moment to her memory bank, Songs & Daughters' Madison Kozak premiered the official music video for newest release "One Girl To Another" exclusively with CMT Hot 20 this past weekend, including two official airings on Paramount's Times Square billboard in New York City.

Making the voyage to the Big Apple to see it herself, Kozak was in the city's brightest intersection to see "One Girl To Another" on the big screen. "CMT out here makin' a small-town dream come true," Kozak shared on socials. "Overwhelmed by the love you guys have shown this song this weekend."

Praised as "a balm for a jealous heart," (CMT), "One Girl To Another" joins earlier release "If We Were A Country Song," and continues Kozak's streak of releasing true blue, sad girl country anthems. This summer, Kozak will continue releasing new tunes, and is set for a string of festival dates in her native Canada this August.

About Madison Kozak

"Sharp, swooning, and all the right kinds of sentimental" (Rolling Stone), blossoming singer/songwriter Madison Kozak mesmerizes listeners with a strong pen and a vulnerable voice. Her breakout debut single, "First Last Name," not only scored the Belmont alum a publishing deal with Big Loud in 2018, but compelled award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon to launch female-driven label Songs & Daughters, and sign Kozak as their flagship artist.

In the months following her signings, Kozak graduated with a music business degree, toured the U.S. and Canada with Morgan Evans, Aaron Watson, and Mason Ramsey, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut to a standing ovation. Named to CMT's 2021 Listen Up roster and 2020 Next Women of Country class, the Lindsay, Ontario native was named a country artist to watch by Pandora, Pop Culture, Sounds Like Nashville, and more.

Kozak returns with a taste of "a voice that glows and songwriting capability that resonates" (Sounds Like Nashville) on her first new music releases in over two and a half years, "If We Were A Country Song," and "One Girl To Another."

Watch the new music video here: