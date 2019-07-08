Made By Tsuki Drops Thrilling Audio/Visual Debut EP UNCANNY VALLEY

Uncanny Valley, a 4-track audio/visual EP experience created by 22-year Australian multimedia artist Made By Tsuki, takes the audience on a visceral journey through heavy midtempo bangers, unleashing amplified frequencies and intense electronic uproars along the way. The music producer/3D visual artist sets himself apart by breaking up the conventional nature of an EP, curating and creating an entirely different experience. Each song serves as a chapter in a larger audio/visual narrative, which explores their own specific themes via Made By Tsuki's visual 3D computer animated tour of the 'Valley'.



"Uncanny Valley is the idea that as machines and robots begin to look more and more like humans, they hit a spot where they become incredibly creepy," states Made By Tsuki. "This spot is something I have run into on accident in my 3D work before, and it's become something I am incredibly interested in." He continues, "I've always loved exploring these types of themes, both with my music and designs; Heaven vs. Hell, Calm vs. Chaos, and now it's Human vs. Machine. The project has been one of my toughest and most painful yet, but it's been a pleasure getting my ideas of Uncanny Valley out of my head and into the real world." Stream it on your favorite platform here!

Watch the video megamix here:



This audio/visual exploration into the delicate balance of human & machine makes Uncanny Valley Made By Tsuki's most ambitious project to date. It follows his back-to-back Dim Mak releases "Sensei" and "Scream," the latter alongside Wheezly, as well as his twisted remake of "Warp 1.9" by This audio/visual exploration into the delicate balance of human & machine makes Uncanny Valley Made By Tsuki's most ambitious project to date. It follows his back-to-back Dim Mak releases "Sensei" and "Scream," the latter alongside Wheezly, as well as his twisted remake of "Warp 1.9" by The Bloody Beetroots featuring Steve Aoki. Through the sinister nature of his multifaceted masterpieces, Made By Tsuki's dexterous capabilities guarantee him a very exciting future.

Uncanny Valley Tracklist

1. Falling

2. 4U (feat. iDo) alongside Jaysounds

3. Not Yet

4. Follow Me There





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You