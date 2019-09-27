Macklemore to Perform at “An Evening with The Residency' at the Paramount Theatre
On September 28, Macklemore will perform at "An Evening with The Residency" a night celebrating 5 years of the innovative program that provides access and opportunity to aspiring young hip hop artists. The evening, featuring Residency student performances and guest speakers will raise funds to support the ongoing growth and expansion of The Residency. Macklemore will headline the show, with featured special guests joining him and Residency alumni on stage. This will be a unique fundraising party unlike anything you've been to before.
Who: Macklemore and Special Guests
What: An Evening with The Residency
Where: Paramount Theatre - 911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101
When: Saturday September 28 @ 8PM
Tickets: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0F0056F3DD2161D7
Photo courtesy of Macklemore's official Twitter account.