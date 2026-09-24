Macklemore to Launch FREE PALESTINE Tour Oct 26–30 in Dublin, Paris, London
Concert series will feature Macklemore alongside artists and friends, with all proceeds supporting humanitarian aid organizations.
Macklemore has announced FREE PALESTINE, a series of live performances beginning in Europe, with stops in Dublin, Paris and London.
The concerts will bring Macklemore together with artists and friends for a series of performances that center Palestine and Palestinians, and help provide humanitarian aid and support to the movement.
More cities and dates will be announced in the coming weeks, including in the United States.
All proceeds from the concerts will benefit the following organizations: Anera, Glia, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Taawon, HEAL Palestine, Palestinian Youth Movement, Middle East Children's Alliance, Jewish Voice for Peace, Medical Aid for Palestinians, Institute for Middle East Understanding, Palestine Children's Relief Fund and UNRWA USA.
These organizations represent the array of work in support of Palestinian people. That includes medical care, humanitarian assistance, education, community support, advocacy, organizing and media work connected to Palestinians.
At the center of the series are the people whose lives continue to be shaped by the ongoing genocide: Palestinian families, children, healthcare workers, students, artists, communities and others whose lives and futures have been impacted.
Sign up for early access to the artist presale on Mon, 9/28 (10am local) - Wed, 9/30 (9am local) at Macklemore.com.
Tour Dates
26 October - 3Arena - Dublin
29 October - Accor Arena - Paris
30 October - OVO Arena Wembley - London
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