Mack Keane & ESTA Announce First Collaborative EP 'Intersections'

Dynamic duo Mack Keane & ESTA will unveil their debut collaborative EP 'Intersections' via Soulection Records on April 6, 2022. It is available for pre-order and pre-save here.

The six-track collection melds Keane's effortlessly dynamic vocals with ESTA's diverse production palette. Together, they strike an inimitable and infectious balance between vibes, elevating R&B and soul to another stratosphere in the process.

They recently set the stage for the project with "O.M.L." [feat. DESTIN CONRAD]. Beyond posting up thousands of streams, it incited widespread critical acclaim. Clash hailed it as "an exquisite slow jam," and Los Angeles Magazine touted it on the "Weekend Playlist." Soulbounce warned, "Resist the urge to hit up your ex to get that old thing back when you give Mack Keane and ESTA.'s 'O.M.L.' featuring DESTIN CONRAD a spin," and Rated R&B observed, "Over sweet guitar strums and a melodic backbeat, Keane and Conrad sing the boastful lyrics from the perspective of two lonely men who are desperate to have their partners back in plain sight."

'Intersections' also includes the duo's inaugural collaborative single, "Open Up." Right out of the gate, it garnered acclaim from UPROXX deeming it an "ethereal and levitating track," while Complex hailed the video, "a visual just as smooth as the track itself."

With his heart and soul open to the world around him, Mack Keane writes songs with a distinctive touch of warmth and sincerity. Growing up in Los Angeles in a family of musicians, it's only natural that he thrives as an artist, producer, & performer.

Today, Mack combines the influences of Stevie Wonder and Steely Dan to Outkast and Pharrell into timeless songs that transport us back in time through vivid memories. In 2019, he began a trilogy of EPs, each named after a nostalgic place from his childhood. Throughout the trilogy, we hear Mack discovering his sound in real-time, as he peels away the layers with each new song, getting closer and closer to his core.

Francis Esteban, known professionally as ESTA, is an American record producer / DJ from Southern California. ESTA has produced records for a number of prominent artists in a variety of genres. His emotionally-driven music has taken on many forms since he was first brought to artist collective, Soulection's attention in 2012.

With his close kept thoughts he continues to express himself through his music ranging from sultry r&b to avant garde soul. Hearing beauty in the avoided, he finds inspiration anywhere from the sound of a broken radio found at a flea market to the wind blowing through the crack of a balcony door. Simply following the idea that nothing beautiful asks for attention.