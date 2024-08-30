Mac McAnally To Captivate Audiences Nationwide With New Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The celebrated and affable musician, producer and songwriter Mac McAnally continues to enchant audiences across the United States with his 2024 tour. Known for his masterful storytelling and engaging performances, McAnally shows no signs of slowing down!

The 10-time CMA Musician of the Year will bring his unforgettable live show to new cities through 2024 and into 2025. Upcoming highlights include performances at the famed Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. on August 31, the prestigious Lexington Opera House in Lexington, Ky. on Sept. 5 and additional stops in Charleston, S.C., Tupelo, Miss., Boston, Mass. and New York, N.Y. He will close the year with a special performance alongside the Shoals Symphony in Florence, Ala.



"My charmed musical life has taken me most of the way around this big blue ball we ride together. Never would have dreamed this up, but since I'm still here, I'm gonna try and make it ‘All the Way Around’! Thanks to everyone for getting me this far. I hope to be worthy of the support," McAnally said.



McAnally recently announced he will make his headline debut at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. on January 31, 2025. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Mac McAnally on tour—get your tickets here.



In addition to his thriving tour, McAnally has seen success with two new songs, “Oysters and Pearls” and “All The Way Around.” He has a pivotal role in the revamped Country Bear Musical Jamboree at Walt Disney World, which premiered this summer. Beyond his solo endeavors, he is collaborating on new projects for Sawyer Brown, Ned LeDoux and other notable artists. As a member and band leader of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band for over 3 decades, McAnally continues to tour with sold-out shows across the country entertaining his fans and Parrotheads, keeping the spirit of his longtime friend and collaborator Buffett alive.

2024 All The Way Around Tour Dates

Aug. 31 - Pelham, Tenn. - The Caverns

Sept. 1 - Beaver Dam, Ky. - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 - Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera House

Sept. 6 - Cleveland, Ohio - Music Box Supper Club

Sept. 12-13 – Charleston, S.C. - Charleston Music Hall

Sept. 15 – Evans, Ga. - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Oct. 4 – Loudon, Tenn. - Tennessee National Marina

Oct. 10 – Port Neches, Texas - Neches River Wheelhouse

Oct. 25-26 – Gulf Shores, Ala. - Meeting of the Minds

Nov. 1-2 – Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House

Nov. 3 – Durham, N.C. - Carolina Theatre

Nov. 7 – Tupelo, Miss. - Lyric Theater

Nov. 9 – Meridian, Miss. - MSU Riley Center

Nov. 14 – Alexandria, Va. - The Birchmere

Nov. 15 – Boston, Mass. - City Winery Boston

Nov. 16 – Manchester, Tenn. - The Dana Center

Nov. 18 – New York, N.Y. - Sony Hall

Nov. 22 – Florence, Ala. - Norton Auditorium

Nov. 24 – Immokalee, Fla. - Harvest Nights Music Festival*

*on-sale September 5

2025 All The Way Around Tour Dates

Jan. 9 – Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Clyde Theatre

Jan. 10 – Carmel, Ind. - The Palladium

Jan. 11 – Evansville, Ind. - Victory Theatre

Jan. 31 – Nashville, Tenn. - Ryman Auditorium

