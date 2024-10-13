Mabel Releases New Single 'Stupid Dumb' Ft. Ty Dolla $Ign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mabel has released a brand-new single 'Stupid Dumb' featuring diamond-selling, global superstar, Ty Dolla $ign, out now via Capitol Records.



Recorded together in the heart of LA, 'Stupid Dumb' is a perfect fusion of Mabel's crooning vocals and Ty Dolla $ign's signature smoothness. Produced by Grammy-nominated Tommy Brown, the sultry, carefree single showcases the duo's electrifying chemistry as they trade raw, heartfelt confessions about losing control and being ready to risk everything for love. With its hypnotic production and irresistible percussion, the R&B track continues an exciting era for one of the UK's brightest stars. The single is paired with a behind-the-scenes visual, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the magic behind the song's creation.



Speaking about the single Mabel shared: "Stupid Dumb is about when you're literally crazy about someone. I wanted to capture that euphoric feeling you get when that special someone is all you can think about. Working with Ty Dolla Sign on this record has been so special. I've been a huge fan of his for a long time and our recording session was definitely one of my favourites ever!"



Following a return to her R&B roots with 'Vitamins' earlier this year, Mabel has since shared a series of critically acclaimed singles, including lover track 'Chat' and the empowering anthems 'Look At My Body Pt.II' featuring Shygirl and 'Female Intuition'. 2024 has marked a fresh and exhilarating reintroduction to the BRIT Award-winning artist you thought you knew.



Mabel turned heads this season at fashion week, performing at ETAM's Live Show 2024 in Paris, and attending the likes of Jawara Alleyne, Acne Studios and British Vogue x Rabanne. Earlier this year, Mabel graced the stage at Notting Hill Carnival to debut her single 'Chat'. This followed several festival appearances across Europe this past summer including BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, Primavera Sound, Open'er festival and more.

ABOUT MABEL

Mabel, born Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey, is one of the UK's brightest popstars. She has amassed twelve top 20 singles with hits like 'Don't Call Me Up', 'My Lover' and 'Fine Line', two UK top 3 albums and won Best Female Solo at the BRITs. Mabel released her platinum-selling debut album 'High Expectations' in 2019 - the biggest-selling debut by a British woman that year. Released in 2022, Mabel's sophomore album 'About Last Night' became her highest charting release to date, debuting at number two on the Official Charts and received critical acclaim from the likes of NME, The Observer and DIY. Mabel has now surpassed over 4.5 billion streams, and 8 million singles sold worldwide. She has also graced the cover of numerous publications including British GQ, Glamour, ES Mag and more.

ABOUT TY DOLLA $IGN

Hailed as "one of the richest R&B talents of the last decade" by The New York Times, Ty Dolla $ign is a diamond-certified, multiple GRAMMY-nominated musical powerhouse who has single-handedly shaped the music industry with his undeniable classic songs ("Paranoid," "Or Nah," "Blasé",) chart- topping collaborations ("Psycho" with Post Malone, "Work From Home" with Fifth Harmony) and genre-defying songwriting and production contributions (JAY-Z & Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Drake, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Khalid, Wiz Khalifa and more). With over 5 billion streams, 10 million singles sold and a career-to-date total of nearly 50 RIAA platinum and gold certifications, the Los Angeles native's solo discography features the critically acclaimed albums Free TC (2015) and Beach House 3 (2017) and timeless mixtapes Beach House, Beach House 2, Sign Language, Airplane Mode and Campaign. 2024 has seen Ty Dolla $ign release two collaborative albums with Kanye West titled 'Vultures 1' and 'Vultures 2', the first topping the Billboard Hot 100.

