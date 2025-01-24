Mabel Releases New Single 'All Over You' Featuring King Promise

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a surprise performance together at King Promise's headline London show last month, Mabel has released the infectious new single "All Over You" featuring Ghanaian superstar King Promise.

Produced by afrobeats powerhouse Magicsticks (Asake, Central Cee & Davido) and created in Lagos, this amapiano-infused collaboration pairs pulsating percussions with Mabel's silky harmonies and a striking verse from King Promise for a heartfelt expression of love and adoration. The single also arrives with an official video directed by Nathan James Tetty.

Speaking about the single Mabel reveals, "Honestly, I really want the song to speak for itself. It represents my reconnection to a side of me that I haven't explored musically in a while. I made this tune with Magicsticks in Lagos and being a fan of his work, I made the trip to him, and we had so much fun. King Promise added a beautiful layer to the track and I'm excited with how much more there is to come."

King Promise added "Jumping on this record was a no brainer as soon as I heard it. It sounded like something I would have made myself and written just like I would have. Storytelling in music is my vibe & making people dance at the same time is even golden. Mabel is amazing & it was good vibes right from when we linked up."

Last year saw Mabel return to her R&B roots with "Vitamins." She has since shared a series of critically acclaimed singles, including "Stupid Dumb" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "Chat" and the empowering anthems"Look At My Body Pt.II" featuring Shygirl and "Female Intuition." This new era has marked a fresh and exhilarating reintroduction to the BRIT Award-winning artist you thought you knew.

Last month, Mabel performed a stellar rendition of "Vitamins" for BBC Radio 2's Piano Room, live from the legendary Maida Vale studios alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra. Watch her captivating performance HERE.

ABOUT MABEL

Mabel, born Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey, is one of the UK's brightest popstars. She has amassed twelve top 20 singles with hits like 'Don't Call Me Up', 'My Lover' and 'Fine Line', two UK top 3 albums and won Best Female Solo at the BRITs. Mabel released her platinum-selling debut album 'High Expectations' in 2019 - the biggest-selling debut by a British woman that year. Released in 2022, Mabel's sophomore album 'About Last Night' became her highest charting release to date, debuting at number two on the Official Charts and received critical acclaim from the likes of NME, The Observer and DIY. Mabel has now surpassed over 4.5 billion streams, and 8 million singles sold worldwide. She has also graced the cover of numerous publications including British GQ, Glamour, ES Mag and more.

Comments