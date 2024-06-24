MUNA to Release 'Live At The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles' Live Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last October MUNA fulfilled a dream a decade in the making. When the trio, music students at USC first started MUNA they set a goal of playing The Greek Theatre. It seemed like a tall order at the time but last October they not only crossed it off their bucket list but they did it twice and to sold out crowds. Now the magic of that show can be experienced again with the band releasing a live album Live At The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles this Friday.

The band will be playing more festivals this summer including a headline spot at Pitchfork Festival as well as Newport Folk Festival for the first time and Summest Fest. They have also been announced as headliners for All Things Go, New York this fall.

Their podcast Gayotic just finished a sold out live run at Largo in LA with guests Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Caleb Hearon and Chris Fleming amongst others and the trio will be heading to Brooklyn this fall for another already sold out 3 nights of Gayotic Live at The Bell House.

Live at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles Tracklisting

What I Want Number One Fan Solid Stayaway No Idea Runner’s High Everything Never Loose Garment Shooting Star Winterbreak Kind Of Girl Taken Pink Light So Special Loudspeaker Anything But Me One That Got Away Home By Now I Know A Place Silk Chiffon

MUNA 2024 North American Tour Dates

June 27 - Summerfest at BMO Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

July 21 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Chicago, IL

July 26 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI (sold out)

September 28 - All Things Go - New York, NY (sold out)

September 30 - Gayotic LIVE - New York, NY (sold out)

October 1 - Gayotic LIVE - New York, NY (sold out)

October 2 - Gayotic LIVE - New York, NY (sold out)

Photo Credit: Penelope Martinez

