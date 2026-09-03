MONEYDW Signs to 300 Entertainment, Releases Mixtape 7400 DEGREES

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Texas rap artist Moneydw has officially joined the roster at 300 Entertainment and released his highly anticipated mixtape, 7400 DEGREES, available now across all major streaming platforms.

Moneydw celebrates the release of his 12-track mixtape, 7400 DEGREES, with the official music video for 'Don't Get Caught Hatin.' Firing on all cylinders leading up to the drop, DW rolled out a string of fan-favorite singles, including the bouncy 'Bump It,' the reflective 'Good Karma,' the high-energy 'Poptart,' the smooth 'Fair Exchange,' the standout collaboration 'Nobody' featuring HeadHuncho Amir, and the vibrant track 'Energy' featuring Kalan.frfr. Paired with his recent Red Mic District performance, these latest visuals highlight DW's signature charisma and authentic Southern energy, proving 7400 DEGREES to be his most complete project to date.

About Moneydw

Hailing from Houston, Moneydw has been rapidly scaling the ranks of the southern rap scene. After generating massive regional buzz with his mixtape Dog in Me, Vol. 1 and follow-up EP Dubb Era, the entire Lone Star State has officially tapped in, bridging the gap between the explosive New Dallas movement and his own hometown of Houston.

Beyond the music, Moneydw's magnetic personality has earned him a high-profile fanbase. Prior to signing with his current team, he was regularly spotted running around with NBA superstar James Harden, quickly turning heads and earning fans among elite players across both the NBA and NFL.

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