Moneydw Releases New Single & Video "BUMP IT" Before 7400 DEGREES Mixtape

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Texas rap sensation Moneydw is continuing his run of releases with the new single 'Bump It,' available now across all major streaming platforms. The track arrives alongside an official companion video and serves as the official pre-order track for his forthcoming mixtape, 7400 Degrees, set to drop on September 2nd.

'Bump It' follows an impressive string of hard-hitting singles that have set the stage for 7400 Degrees. Moneydw has been firing on all cylinders, releasing fan-favorite tracks including the reflective 'Good Karma,' the high-energy 'Poptart,' the smooth 'Fair Exchange,' and the standout collaboration 'Nobody' featuring HeadHuncho Amir, all of which will be featured on the upcoming 12-track tape.

With the companion visual for 'Bump It' capturing DW's signature charisma and authentic southern energy, the single builds even higher anticipation for what promises to be his most complete project to date.

About Moneydw

Hailing from Houston, Moneydw has been rapidly scaling the ranks of the southern rap scene. After generating massive regional buzz with his mixtape Dog in Me, Vol. 1 and follow-up EP Dubb Era, the entire Lone Star State has officially tapped in, bridging the gap between the explosive New Dallas movement and his own hometown of Houston.

Beyond the music, Moneydw's magnetic personality has earned him a high-profile fanbase. Prior to signing with his current team, he was regularly spotted running around with NBA superstar James Harden, quickly turning heads and earning fans among elite players across both the NBA and NFL.

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