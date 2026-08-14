HeadHuncho Amir, Luh Tyler Team Up on New Single CONFIDENTIAL

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HeadHuncho Amir has released a new single titled CONFIDENTIAL, featuring Luh Tyler, now available on all major streaming platforms. The track arrives shortly after Amir hosted his second annual Motivate The Students Back 2 School event in Dallas.

Hot on the heels of hosting his successful 2nd Annual Motivate The Students Back 2 School event in Dallas, frontline general of the 'New Dallas' movement HeadHuncho Amir returns today with his high-octane new single, 'Confidential' featuring Luh Tyler. The track is available now on all major streaming platforms.

'Confidential' kicks off a fresh batch of music that HeadHuncho Amir has been crafting, capitalizing on the acclaim of his landmark June mixtape, All My Intentions Real. Joining forces with Florida sensation Luh Tyler, the track delivers dynamic energy that underscores both artists' effortless charisma and rising stardom.

The new release follows a summer of non-stop momentum for Amir. All My Intentions Real has generated millions of streams, propelled by standout anthems like 'Not Average' (feat. Bunna B) and 'Dallas Bizness' (feat. Montana 700, Zillionaire Doe, Hustleman Quise), alongside the powerful, introspective track 'Hidden Gem,' which recently received a moving visual tribute dedicated to the late Zee the Wizard.

Billboard's former 'Rookie of the Month' and 300 Entertainment signee continues to solidify his role as a voice for his hometown. By pairing community work like his annual back-to-school initiative with an unrelenting studio grind, Amir proves that his rise in the rap game is built on authenticity, hustle, and purpose. 'Confidential' (feat. Luh Tyler) marks just the beginning of what he has in store for the rest of the year.

About HeadHuncho Amir

Allow HeadHuncho Amir to welcome you to the 'New Dallas.' It's a place where dreams are possible and hustle is the most valuable currency above all. The Dallas-based rapper taps into the pulse of his hometown, speaking on behalf of its streets, corners, and blocks with unfiltered honesty. He spits bars about what he's seen and how he's lived without sugarcoating a word. Instead, he offers a level of truth that the game thirsts for, but is rarely provided. The community of East Dallas molded Amir into who he would become. He grew up in a big family with four older sisters. His dad owned a record label, and it was never off-limits to Amir. In 10th grade, he recorded a song of his own in a friend's closet studio with a mic. By senior year, he had begun to pay for his own sessions and shot his first music video. Locked into grind mode, he served up Just Getting Started [2022], VOTE [2023], Mr. 2700 [2024], and AIN NUN BIGGER [2025]. The latter yielded the signature fan favorite 'MOTIVATE THE CITY,' surpassing 1.6 million Spotify streams. Meanwhile, Pitchfork hailed the sequel STILL AIN NUN BIGGER as 'easy-to-listen-to, no-frills motivation rap.' In its wake, he unleashed 50 Year Run and inked a deal with 300 Entertainment. Beyond collaborations with Hunxho, 1900Rugrat, Peezy, and Lil Jairmy, he spearheaded the 'New Dallas' movement alongside Montana 700, Zillionaire Doe, and Hustleman Quise. It's no wonder Billboard named him 'Rookie of the Month' in October 2025. Amassing millions of streams and receiving acclaim from the likes of Billboard and more, he pulls everyone into his world on his full-length debut album, All My Intentions Real (A.M.I.R.) [300 Entertainment].

CONFIDENTIAL follows Amir's mixtape ALL MY INTENTIONS REAL, which has generated millions of streams behind tracks including Not Average featuring Bunna B, Dallas Bizness featuring Montana 700, Zillionaire Doe and Hustleman Quise, and Hidden Gem, which recently received a visual tribute dedicated to the late Zee the Wizard.

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