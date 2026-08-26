Moneydw Releases New Single DON'T GET CAUGHT HATIN

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Texas rap artist Moneydw has released his new single 'Don't Get Caught Hatin,' available now across all major streaming platforms. The track arrives alongside a high energy live performance on Red Mic District. Serving as the latest record leading up to his highly anticipated mixtape 7400 Degrees, 'Don't Get Caught Hatin' sets the stage for the full 12-track project dropping on September 2nd.

This latest release follows an impressive run of hard-hitting records that have steadily built anticipation for the upcoming tape. Moneydw has been firing on all cylinders, previously rolling out a series of fan-favorite singles including the bouncy 'Bump It,' the reflective 'Good Karma,' the high-energy 'Poptart,' the smooth 'Fair Exchange,' and the standout collaboration 'Nobody' featuring HeadHuncho Amir. With all of these tracks slated for 7400 Degrees, his latest visual and Red Mic District performance highlight DW's signature charisma and authentic southern energy, proving this next release will be his most complete project to date.

About Moneydw

Hailing from Houston, Moneydw has been rapidly scaling the ranks of the southern rap scene. After generating massive regional buzz with his mixtape Dog in Me, Vol. 1 and follow-up EP Dubb Era, the entire Lone Star State has officially tapped in, bridging the gap between the explosive New Dallas movement and his own hometown of Houston.

Beyond the music, Moneydw's magnetic personality has earned him a high-profile fanbase. Prior to signing with his current team, he was regularly spotted running around with NBA superstar James Harden, quickly turning heads and earning fans among elite players across both the NBA and NFL.

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