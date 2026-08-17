MOLLY AND THE DOLLY SHOP Releases New Single MOVE INSIDE

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London artist Molly And The Dolly Shop makes a powerful return with 'Move Inside', a poignant new offering that transforms emotional weight into cathartic release.

Molly And The Dolly Shop is the creative world of singer, songwriter and artist Molly Burman. The Dolly Shop is an open invitation into the communities Molly has built around her music - from her bandmates and fans to her online audience and the queer community she's part of. At the heart of Molly's songwriting is radical honesty and her music embraces the full spectrum of human emotion, creating space for vulnerability and connection. Through deeply relatable storytelling, she invites listeners to find comfort in knowing they're not alone.

As a member of the Loud LDN collective alongside artists including Piri, venbee and SOFY, Molly is committed to championing greater inclusivity across the music industry. She is also an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, mental health awareness and feminism, using both her platform and her art to spark meaningful conversations.

With support from DORK, DIY, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit and more, Molly And The Dolly Shop marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter – one that brings more people than ever into Molly's world as she continues to share her music with audiences far and wide.

Now 3 songs into the project with lots of playlist support (4x NMF + Indie List) and a London sold out headline under her belt, she builds up to the impending release of her most powerful song to date, 'Move Inside'. Molly uses this song, as she does with all of her songs, as a diary entry, powerfully and importantly discussing her own experience of sexual assault at the hands of someone she considered a friend.

'Move Inside' is a deeply personal song that Molly could only write after years of processing an intensely traumatic experience and finally finding the words to express it. A raw, moving track, it stands as one of her most honest and emotionally powerful pieces of songwriting to date, and has already captivated listeners through its honesty, offering comfort and connection to those who see their own experiences reflected in the lyrics.

This song already has had huge reactions of support online and has never failed to stun live audiences into silent emotional awe. After sharing clips of the track live on social media, the response was immediate, the videos sparking an influx of engagement from listeners around the world who connected with the song's vulnerability.

Speaking on the song, Molly explains, 'When I was 17 I was sexually assaulted by a close friend. At the time I was so full of fear and guilt and confusion that I couldn't really process how I felt about it. I tried for years to write about what happened. 5 years later I put together little pieces I'd written over the years and finally managed to do it.

'Move Inside' is about the pain of processing trauma, how after years you can still feel like you're right back there. I wanted to build towards a sort of reckoning at the end of the song, where I no longer feel like a victim, I feel angry and powerful and I hope it can help other people to feel that too.'

About Molly And The Dolly Shop

Proudly hailing from North London, Molly Burman kicked off her exciting musical journey releasing critically acclaimed solo works from 2018. Songs such as 'Happy Things' and 'everytime' garnered particular attention, with streams amassing more than 4 million across all platforms. By 2023, Molly had decided to hang up the boots of her project under the name 'Molly Burman' in pursuit of exciting new pastures.

And so 'Molly and the Dolly Shop' was born. This new persona is a source of confidence, a safe space where she can truly be bold and brave. Leaning heavily into deeply moving and powerful story telling, Molly has found a huge harmony driven, Glam-Rock/Pop sound that would make anybody stop in their tracks. Molly launched the project back in March 2026 with her song 'Chokehold' which powerfully discusses the toxic normalised nature with which men use violence in the bedroom.

With the help of fellow North Londoner and Bombay Bicycle Club bassist, Ed Nash, Molly has created a truly exciting new sound. Molly and the Dolly Shop offers whimsical visuals, an incredible band and a community around her music for people to immerse themselves in.

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