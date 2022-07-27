Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MILLY Share New Single 'Ring True'

MILLY Share New Single 'Ring True'

The album is set for release September 30th.

Jul. 27, 2022  

Los Angeles band MILLY have shared the second single from their highly anticipated debut album Eternal Ring, set for release September 30th via cult indie label Dangerbird Records (Grandaddy, Swervedriver).

"Ring True" is one of the most ornate songs MILLY have ever written, double-time drums interlocking with the guitar to create a rich, finely-drawn tableau.

"'Ring True' came to life initially as a short poem I had written," explains Brendan Dyer, "I wanted to feel alive and feel free and the words just flowed out of my system. When I began putting down music to the words, I was thinking about the freedom I've always felt while listening to bands like Death Cab for Cutie and The Smiths. There was also an intentional nod to some of my alt country heroes ala Kurt Vile, Lucinda Williams in some of the twang I was chasing with my guitar."

Produced in LA with Gleemer's Corey Coffman, the forthcoming Eternal Ring is kinetic, physical, and often a little bit volatile - a mixture of emo music and 90s-indebted indie that tastes as if it's been fermenting for years, feeding on itself until it becomes something new entirely.

A profound first full-length statement from principal songwriter Brendan Dyer and his closest collaborator, bass player Yarden Erez, it's a record that takes the anxiety of modern-day America and filters it through a prismatic, powerfully individualistic lens, resulting in something intense, bracing, and deeply modern.

This is MILLY with the fat trimmed and the frayed edges cut off. "Everything that we're doing now was there but I feel like we just let it marinate a little longer or something - it feels a lot more focused now" says Dyer.

Originally the solo project of Brendan Dyer, his relocation from Connecticut to Los Angeles saw the band expand to include collaborator Yarden Erez. After signing to Dangerbird Records, 2019 saw the band on tour with Swervedriver & DIIV, and in 2021 they released their acclaimed EP Wish Goes On.

Watch the new music video here:



