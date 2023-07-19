MILLY Announce National Headline Tour

Los Angeles trio MILLY have announced their first national headline tour, kicking off on Oct 7th in Phoenix, AZ and ending in Los Angeles on Nov 8th. The announcement comes on the heels of their Sebadoh tribute EP, The Freed MILLY, which included hand drawn text by Lou Barlow himself.

Last year, the rising group released their first full length LP, the punchy, muscular Eternal Ring, which combined slowcore, grunge and emo to critical acclaim. Across the tour they’ll be supported by Rocket, and Bay Area-based Toner will join in LA & Oakland. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, July 21st at 10am local time HERE.

Tour Dates

Oct 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

Oct 8 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Oct 10 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

Oct 11 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

Oct 12 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Oct 13 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club

Oct 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Oct 16 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

Oct 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

Oct 18 - Washington DC @ Quarry House

Oct 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Tv Eye

Oct 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

Oct 21 - New Haven, CT @ Beeracks

Oct 22 - Boston, MA @ O'Briens

Oct 24 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco

Oct 25 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G

Oct 26 - Detroit, MI @ Pj's Lager House

Oct 27 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Oct 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Oct 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room

Nov 2 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Nov 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto

Nov 4 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur

Nov 5 - Portland, OR @ Show Bar

Nov 7 - Oakland, CA @ Stork Club

Nov 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Photo by Aramis Johnson