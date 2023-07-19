MILLY Announce National Headline Tour

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, July 21st at 10am local time.
Los Angeles trio MILLY have announced their first national headline tour, kicking off on Oct 7th in Phoenix, AZ and ending in Los Angeles on Nov 8th. The announcement comes on the heels of their Sebadoh tribute EP, The Freed MILLY, which included hand drawn text by Lou Barlow himself.
Last year, the rising group released their first full length LP, the punchy, muscular Eternal Ring, which combined slowcore, grunge and emo to critical acclaim. Across the tour they’ll be supported by Rocket, and Bay Area-based Toner will join in LA & Oakland. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, July 21st at 10am local time HERE.
Oct 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space
Oct 8 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Oct 10 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
Oct 11 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
Oct 12 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
Oct 13 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club
Oct 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Oct 16 - Atlanta, GA @ 529
Oct 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings
Oct 18 - Washington DC @ Quarry House
Oct 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Tv Eye
Oct 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club
Oct 21 - New Haven, CT @ Beeracks
Oct 22 - Boston, MA @ O'Briens
Oct 24 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco
Oct 25 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G
Oct 26 - Detroit, MI @ Pj's Lager House
Oct 27 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Oct 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Oct 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room
Nov 2 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
Nov 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto
Nov 4 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur
Nov 5 - Portland, OR @ Show Bar
Nov 7 - Oakland, CA @ Stork Club
Nov 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Photo by Aramis Johnson
