MILKU Releases Debut EP 'You Make Me Feel Beautiful'

Eora/Sydney-based art-pop and indie rising star, Milku, releases his debut EP - You Make Me Feel Beautiful, out independently. The debut body of work from the world of Miles Elkington is an art-pop compendium traversing a glimmering spectrum of emotion through bursts of songwriting virtuosity.

Produced by Tim Fitz and Dave Hammer, the EP is an homage to Milku's mid-twenties - replete with embittered anxieties and magical highs, in a world that sits at a recession's edge while spinning beneath the pandemic's long shadow. Over five tracks, Milku presents playfully bright arrangements, sharply witted lyricism and addictive melodies that span octaves, while he laments to the loudness of life, love and getting to know yourself along the way.

The EP opens with "Diamonds xx" as woozy synths ooze rubbery disco undertones between Milku's croons and rap-speed verses, the quirky melodies of "Diamonds xx" jive with twangy instrumentation, while guitars strum to a backbeat on cruise control. Next up, Milku's debut single "Alone" enters as a bouncy alt-pop confessional set to a tight backbeat rhythm. Transposing introspective thought via a sunny drawling delivery, the track's humming melody that soon becomes an earworm for repeat play.

Third song, "Sposed To Do" opens to a flute atop a piano-led melody, as it unfolds to become a moody lounge piece. Heavy with lacings of funk, a wonderfully weird sonic backdrop gives way to honest self-expression. Next, the EP's focus track, "Real Like A Feeling", presents a chorus of highs and lows between a falsetto bridge, as Milku sings to the navigation of difficult emotions.

An indie arrangement and melodic masterpiece, the sounds make up the soundtrack of Milku's childhood: acoustic guitars, warm synths and swaggering drums. Final track, "Beverly Hills Cop" is a spiralling love song, building into a euphoric explosion of digitised, sparkling synth pop. A spangled and glittering end to an EP that lays bare a whirlpool of emotions, the closing track sees Milku's filtered vocals repeat: 'You Make Me Feel Beautiful'.

