MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING to Perform Sydney Headline Show September 20

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Frontier Touring has announced that transpacific pop-rock group Midnight Til Morning will perform an exclusive, intimate Sydney headline show next week.

Following their debut 2025 tour – their first headline tour as a group – this one-off show at Sydney's Oxford Art Factory on Sunday 20 September will be the boys' final Australian show before they embark on their highly-anticipated UK & European tour next month.

Fans can expect fan favourites, a few surprises and the first-ever live performances of brand-new unreleased songs, giving Australian Midnighters an exclusive preview of what's coming next.

Frontier Members can access their presale today from 3pm local time, before tickets go on sale on Friday 11 September from 4pm local time. Tickets and tour information are available via frontiertouring.com/midnighttilmorning.

From the screen to the stage, Midnight Til Morning are the transpacific pop rock band formed in real time on Netflix's Building the Band. Brought together through blind auditions, Australians Conor Smith (22) and Mason Watts (25) joined forces with Americans Shane Appell (22) and Zach Newbould (22), earning early buzz from audiences across the globe for their on-stage chemistry and tight harmonies.

Coming from solo careers, the four bring their own distinct styles into one cohesive and collaborative sound, blending modern pop and rock anthems. Their debut single, 'Bye' - co-written by the band alongside Benson Boone and Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter) – set the tone for the band's breakout year. Touring the US, Canada and Australia across 2025, the band sold-out multiple dates in major cities, impressing fans and critics alike with their dynamic live set and high-powered vocals.

Midnight Til Morning entered 2026 with no signs of slowing down. Releasing singles 'Math', 'Easy', 'Walk Away' and 'Gracie', the band also took to The Great Oak Stage at the 2026 edition of BST Hyde Park, London in their first ever UK festival appearance. Continuing to cement themselves as ones to watch, they embark on their tour of UK & Europe next month in what will be their biggest headline shows to date.

Tickets for the exclusive Sydney show are limited.

Event Details

MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

SEPTEMBER 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Music & Cornershop Agency

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/midnighttilmorning, running 24 hours from Thursday 10 September (3pm local time) or until presale allocation exhausted.

Tickets on sale begins Friday 11 September (4pm local time).

Sunday 20 September

Oxford Art Factory | Sydney, NSW

Unlic. All Ages

Tickets via moshtix.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

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