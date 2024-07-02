MEO Kalorama Confirms New Wave of Electronic Artists for the 2024 Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MEO KALORAMA, located in the picturesque Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, has just revealed another wave of artists for the 2024 event. The new additions will be part of the Panorama stage, celebrating electronic music from around the world. New additions ready to take over include DJ Python, Kiddy Smile, Kampire, DJ Lambo, CHERIII, Fabiana Palladino, Yizhao, Kiddy Smile, Ketiov, CC: DISCO!, Cormac, Merve, NOIA, Zsongo Club Showcase, Monobloc and Catana.

Adding to its previously announced star-studded line-up, the festival prepares to welcome the likes of Burna Boy, RAYE, Massive Attack, Sam Smith, LCD Soundsystem, The Smile, Peggy Gou, Jungle, The Kills, Loyle Carner, Ana Moura, Fever Ray, Gossip, Filipe Catto, Jalen Ngonda, Olivia Dean, Emmy Curl, Unsafe Space Garden, Soulwax, Yves Tumor, Bandalos Chinos, Cláudia Pascoal, dEUS, Luiza Lian and Moonchild Sanelly, amongst many others.

MEO KALORAMA has firmly established itself as a major event for music, art, and sustainability, with unmatched community engagement. As Lisbon's only major annual summer festival, the third edition will continue to build between the city, its residents, and the community that has been part of this event since its inception.

Providing high-energy performances for revelers, CHERIII, a French electronic music maestro known for captivating the queer dance scene will descend upon the Panorama Stage for a set to remember. Adding to a dancer's paradise, Polish producer with instinctive creativity, Ketiov, promises a diverse musical experience and bringing the funk, renowned for her innovative DJ debuted her EP on Erol Alkan's Phantasy Sound in 2023, CC: DISCO!, will mix her vibrant beats of French touch house and synth-driven electro. Alongside Cormac, the Irish DJ whose distinct blend of HI-NRG, house, and techno is making waves on dance floors worldwide, keeping the party high at MEO KALORAMA. Other highlights include DJ Lambo, DJ Python, Kampire, Yizhao, and Kiddy Smile will be joining the Panorama Stage programming.

In honour of the city, the festival introduces the new LISBOA Stage, which will showcase a diverse lineup including Loyle Carner, English Teacher, Glockenwise, Yves Tumor, Jalen Ngonda, Nation of Language, and more. Other talents include local Chelas artist Landzs, Mercury Award winners Ezra Collective, and Yves Tumor and Filipe Catto who will bring the city's vibrancy to life.



For the third consecutive year, MEO KALORAMA is enhancing its community engagement for the Chelas é o Sítio initiative, a project spearheaded by musician Sam the Kid. This year, the festival will showcase artists from the Chelas neighbourhood, celebrating a diverse range of musical styles. The lineup includes Muleca XIII, originally from Rio de Janeiro and now a long-time resident of Portugal, known for her rapid-fire, often improvised rap. Rap artists Vilson and Landzs will also perform, adding to the dynamic hip-hop presence. Additionally, pop artist Brisa will bring her unique sound to the stage, rounding out a programme that highlights the vibrant talent emerging from the Chelas community.



In 2023, MEO KALORAMA achieved outstanding success in waste management, reducing plastic use by 40% and diesel consumption by 7% compared to its debut edition. As the festival enters its third year, Last Tour, the festival's promoter is reinforcing the event's three core pillars: Music, Art, and Sustainability. This commitment is further underscored by the prestigious B CORP certification, reflecting the festival's dedication to people and the planet, in line with the UN's Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.



A major highlight of the 2024 edition is the introduction of the BALORE area, a space designed to embody sustainability, safety, social engagement, and purpose. Visitors to this area can learn about the festival's values and its commitments to environmental and social causes.

Key features of the BALORE area will include:

Púrpura Point: Information on preventing and reporting harassment and sexist violence.

Arco Íris Point: Information on MEO KALORAMA's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Green Point: Details on the festival's environmental initiatives.

Accessibility Point: Information on accessible areas within the festival.

Inclusion Point: Insights into the festival's collaborations and alliances with social and community projects.

For those looking to fully immerse themselves in the festival experience, MEO KALORAMA is renewing its partnership with Lisboa Camping, providing various accommodation options including camping and bungalows. To benefit from this partnership, visit Lisboa Camping and use the promotional codes: KALORAMACAMP for camping tents and KALORAMABUNGALOW for bungalows. As in 2023, this third edition will also offer the option of Glamping with DOMO Camp, ensuring an even more comfortable stay. A free shuttle service between Lisboa Camping and the festival site complements all accommodation offers.

The We Are MEO KALORAMA community can purchase their daily tickets exclusively in MEO stores for €65 and this is also the last week that 3-day for €160 - tickets can also be purchased at www.meokalorama.pt and feverup.com.

