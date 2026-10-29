Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
MELLA Release New Single 'DENNIS REYNOLDS, A GOLDEN GOD'
The alt/post-hardcore outfit will tour select U.S. markets with Kurt Travis, Resilia, and Makari.
Detroit-based alt/progressive post-hardcore band Mella has released a video for their new single, 'Dennis Reynolds, A Golden God,' recorded and engineered by Frank Mitaritonna (Taking Back Sunday, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kevin Devine).
Equal Vision Records, kill iconic records and Mella presented 'Dennis Reynolds, A Golden God,' the new single from the Detroit, MI-based, alt/post-hardcore band. The band had the following to share about the new track: 'The cycle of life in microcosm, Dennis aims to paint a picture of bottling in one's complex emotions, releasing them in various ways, and trying to prevent oneself from falling back on dark coping mechanisms. Themes of acceptance and regret dance around one another in this somber summary of a few months of life.'
Mella will be making appearances across the U.S. with Kurt Travis, Resilia and Makari in select markets through Wednesday, December 2.
With roots in raw emotion and an ear for detail, the members of Mella — Danny Ray McCool Jr. (vocals), James Lucas Artwohl (bass, keys) and Luke Martucci (drums) — blend intricate instrumentation, dynamic shifts, and lyrical vulnerability to create something that hits hard and lingers longer on its new showcase, Or So I've Been Told… Their sound pulls from the intensity of post-hardcore, the introspection of emo, and the unpredictability of progressive structures, without ever losing sight of the song itself. Whether on stage or in the studio, Mella doesn't aim to relive a scene; they're building something new from the bones of what moved them in the first place.
Or So I've Been Told…, produced by Mike Watts, is available now via Equal Vision Records / kill iconic records.
Tour Dates
October 30 — Seattle, CA — El Corazón *#
October 31 — Portland, OR — Dante's *#
November 01 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield *#
November 03 — San Diego, CA — Soma Side Stage *#
November 04 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy *#
November 05 — Las Vegas, NV — Grey Witch *#
November 06 — Mesa, AZ — Rosetta Room *#
November 08 — El Paso, TX — Lowbrow Palace *#
November 10 — Dallas, TX — Puzzles *#
November 11 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger *#
November 12 — Houston, TX — Bad Astronaut *#
November 14 — Jacksonville, FL — The Albatross ^#
November 15 — Tampa, FL — New World Brewery *#
November 17 — Nashville, TN — Row One *^#
November 18 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506 *^#
November 19 — Norfolk, VA — The Annex *^#
November 20 — Millersville, PA — Phantom Power *^#
November 21 — Amityville, NY — Amityville Music Hall *^#
November 22 — Allentown, PA — Arrow at Archer Music Hall *^#
November 23 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar *^#
November 25 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade *^#
November 27 — Louisville, KY — Zanzabar *#
November 28 — Chicago, IL — Cobra Lounge *#
November 30 — Lawrence, KS — Bottleneck *#
December 02 — Denver, CO — Federal Theatre *#
* — w/ Kurt Travis
^ — w/ Makari
# — w/ Resilia
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