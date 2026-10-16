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James Barrett Releases NOW THAT I'VE SEEN THE LIGHT

The Scranton native combines Northeast PA indie-punk and stadium-ready alt-rock on his debut album.

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James Barrett Releases NOW THAT I'VE SEEN THE LIGHT

Scranton songwriter James Barrett has released his debut album, NOW THAT I'VE SEEN THE LIGHT, out everywhere today.

For the better part of the last decade, Barrett has been making an album about a long, drawn out end to one of the first and most meaningful relationships of his young adult life.

NOW THAT I'VE SEEN THE LIGHT combines the Northeast PA indie-punk scene––cemented by bands like The Menzingers, Tigers Jaw, and Captain We're Sinking––with early 2000s adult-contemporary alt-rock in equal measure. Throughout, Barrett examines what happens when heartache becomes something bigger: grief for old friends, the last apartment you shared together, lost time, and the versions of yourselves you assumed you'd become together.

In certain circles, Scranton is known for a paper company. In others, it's become one of modern rock's best kept secrets––and James Barrett is ready to write its next chapter. He grew up in the Northeast PA DIY scene as a new generation of emo-tinged alternative rock was born. At the same time, Barrett was just as enamored with the widescreen, stadium-ready sounds of bands like The Killers and Angels & Airwaves.

Today, he splits his time between bar gigs, being a dog dad, hosting a weekly open mic in Scranton, and putting together the annual Good Things Are Happening Fest. And somewhere along the way, between that gig economy existence, James Barrett also wrote the most ambitious collection of songs of his career.

Tracklist

A Journey Through Time

Fragile Assertion

Clear

Winter Birds (Featuring Brian Swindle)

Sigh

There's Gotta Be A Better Way

Universal Properties

I Dream

All I Need (Something Good)

A Little More Divine

New York State

The Light

Photo Credit: Joel Todero


Photo Credit: Joel Todero
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