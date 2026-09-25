MEETCH Releases REFLECTIONS with Lacey on Robotic Rumbling

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US producer MEETCH has released his new single 'Reflections,' a collaboration with Italian vocalist Lacey, out now on Robotic Rumbling. The single arrives after MEETCH's August collaboration with Ørjan Nilsen, 'Body On Me,' and marks MEETCH taking full control on production duties.

MEETCH's playful energy and trademark robot branding has appeared on some of the country's most legendary dance floors, including Pacha, Webster Hall and Avalon Hollywood.

On 'Reflections,' synth runs break into industrial saw effects, melting in and out of one another in what is described as a gradual, controlled build-up of energy, with Lacey's topline vocal running throughout the composition.

'Lacey is really cool,' said MEETCH. 'This is our first track together and I'm beyond excited to see the results we make. This could lead to lots of really great new songs. His voice fits the genres I'm trying to create and build from so it's been a perfect match. It's hard to find guy vocals that have emotion and can leave a lasting impression. I was hooked on his voice the moment I heard it. Hopefully things will pop off from this one!'

Speaking about the inspiration behind 'Reflections,' MEETCH said: 'This song can have many meanings for people, but for me it is the path I've taken and the constant do-overs and changes to my brand and image over the years. The energy in it is also similar to building my brand. It has lots of influence from Electro House vibes in 2012-2014 but also has vocals that would sit well in today's styles of music. That's truly why this song has a lot of meaning to me and why I am putting so much effort into getting it heard by the masses.'

MEETCH has more collaborations scheduled with the likes of Hel:sløwed, a second outing with Nilsen and an upcoming track with collaborator TLUXX, with 2026 shaping up to be a pivotal year for the artist.

'I've made a lot of music by myself over the years and years of being an artist,' he said. 'I'm excited to finally sit down with other people and combine ideas and styles. I think doing things this way will really gather new fans and help people discover my music and why it means so much to me. Just had the most recent release with Ørjan Nilsen, who's an absolute legend! I also have an upcoming track with TLUXX and also a genre bending song with Hel:sløwed. I'm really trying to blend styles and brands to get something new out there. Something that can really get new listers to discover what I've pushed so hard to build.'

MEETCH & Lacey's 'Reflections' was released September 25 on Robotic Rumble.

About MEETCH

A rising star in electronic music, MEETCH is known for electrifying crowds at top venues like Pacha, Webster Hall, Stage 48, Catch One and Avalon Hollywood. His unique blend of Bass House and Tech House, combined with his playful, robot-themed branding, has quickly made him a standout in the scene. He has a major run of new music and high-end collaborations coming on his Robotic Rumble Recordings imprint, with tour dates stacking up across the second half of 2026 and beyond.

MEETCH's journey started on SoundCloud. After overcoming a life-changing accident in 2010, MEETCH found his calling in dance music. His sets and productions quickly gained attention, most notably his 2024 production 'Upside Down,' which caught the ears of A-list duo Showtek. The Dutch brothers soon invited MEETCH to meet them backstage at Beyond Wonderland, leading to MEETCH signing multiple releases to Showtek's imprints — 'Will F*ck You Up' and 'Steppin' In' on their Skink label and the Barmuda collaboration 'Night Light' on 2Dutch — and supporting them on tour dates in San Francisco and LA. He has also appeared onstage alongside the likes of Skrillex, Deorro, 12th Planet and more.

Now based in Los Angeles, MEETCH launched his Robotic Rumbling Recordings label in October 2025 with the MEETCH & WolfCaveland single 'The Reason,' celebrating with a sold-out pop-up in the middle of Amsterdam Dance Event. Summer '26 collaborations with Norwegian artist Ørjan Nilsen and Netherlands duo Hel:sløwed, plus a new solo single, are also planned.

About Lacey

Singer/songwriter and composer Lacey started delivering toplines at a very young age, working with producers from around the globe. His vocal fits into Deep House, Slap House, EDM, Pop, Techno and Afro tracks. His releases have amassed over 50,000,000 global streams and are mainly composed of original tracks.

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