MDLBEAST Presents to Return to ONYX Arena in Jeddah

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MDLBEAST Presents is returning to Jeddah's ONYX Arena on October 29 and 30 for two nights of electronic music, bringing together 11 artists across house, techno, melodic and underground sounds. The programme features Argy, BLOND:ISH, Boris Brejcha, Dennis Cruz, Jimi Jules, Loco Dice and Steve Angello, alongside a lineup of regional artists including Baloo, Blacky, HiFi and Vinyl Mode.

Tickets for the two-night event are available now via NOFOMO.

The October programme brings together a broad mix of talent across two distinct nights. The first night moves between BLOND:ISH's house sound, Boris Brejcha's high-tech minimal and Jimi Jules' melodic approach, alongside Baloo and Vinyl Mode, delivering two of the region's hottest acts to the ONYX stage.

October 30 brings an even greater depth to the lineup. Argy's melody-led productions, Loco Dice's underground instincts, and Steve Angello's unrivaled approach to house music set the tone, while Dennis Cruz, Blacky and HiFi round out the night. Together, the lineup is both diverse and cohesive, culminating in a fitting showcase for ONYX's grand stage.

Together, the two nights show the breadth of MDLBEAST's programming, bringing different corners of dance and electronic music onto the same stage for both hands-in-the-air moments and deep dancefloor cuts.

Onyx Arena Lineup

October 29:

BLOND:ISH

Boris Brejcha

Jimi Jules

Baloo

Vinyl Mode

October 30:

Argy

Dennis Cruz

Loco Dice

Steve Angello

Blacky

HiFi

About MDLBEAST

MDLBEAST is the leading Saudi music entertainment company, dedicated to showcasing established and emerging local, regional, and global talents. Through innovative live entertainment experiences, the company aims to connect audiences with top artists worldwide. With a focus on events, music, and venues, MDLBEAST is set to redefine the music landscape not only within Saudi Arabia but across the entire MENA region. For more information, visit www.mdlbeast.com

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