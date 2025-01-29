News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MAN WITH A MISSION Release New Single 'REACHING FOR THE SKY'

Listen to the new single from the superstars.

By: Jan. 29, 2025
MAN WITH A MISSION Release New Single 'REACHING FOR THE SKY' Image
Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have announced their new XV EP to celebrate their 15th anniversary in 2025. The EP will be released digitally on March 12th via Century Media with a physical release to follow later in 2025.

Marking the announcement the half-man, half-wolf collective have released the brand new single ‘REACHING FOR THE SKY’. It is a fast-paced alternative rock track with dynamic anthemic energy featuring propulsive riffs, powerful electronics, an uplifting chorus and a frenzied rap which sees MAN WITH A MISSION making a bold statement to kick off their landmark year.

Following the release of the single MAN WITH A MISSION will start their headline arena tour in Japan this week. Commencing on February 1st they will tour across the country on the MAN WITH A “15th” MISSION PLAY WHAT U WANT TOUR 2025. The setlist for the 11-date tour will be dictated by the fans who have been invited to choose what the band will play at these shows via a voting system live now here.

Consisting of Tokyo Tanaka (vocals), Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar, vocals, rap), Kamikaze Boy (bass), DJ Santa Monica (DJ), Spear Rib (drums), MAN WITH A MISSION are one of the most successful rock bands in Asia today. They regularly sell out arenas across their homeland and have also completed sold-out headline tours of the UK, Europe and US. MAN WITH A MISSION have been a part of major cultural moments in Japan and beyond. Their songs have sound tracked numerous films, TV shows, video games, sporting events, TV commercials and more.



