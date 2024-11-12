MA Jolie Fleur (FFO Depeche Mode) Release New Track 'Let’s Get Out Of Here'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MA Jolie Fleur is Los Angeles based, New Orleans born/raised visual artist and music-maker Myke Adams. “Let’s Get Out Of Here, ” just released tells the complex story of two people in love with one another but only one of them wanting to commit to a serious relationship. The song is also a nod to Motown and Depeche Mode. “When writing the chorus, I really wanted to try to capture the soulfulness and groove that groups like The Supremes and The Temptations created with harmonies. And have the overall vibe of the song have the playfulness and flow of an upbeat Depeche Mode song.

“Let's Get Out Of Here” featuring Alexandria Leigh is the first single to be released from the upcoming ep “Detachments,” to be released in December 2024.

From a very young age Myke Adams was influenced by his Uncle, a painter and sculptor who first taught him how to draw and paint. By the age of 8, Myke’s father, a musician and songwriter, would begin to inspire him to want to learn how to make music. “When I was a kid, I would come home from school and listen to my parents' records obsessively. My dad had a lot of jazz records. But it was when my parents took me to see Miles Davis in concert when I became hooked and asked my parents to buy me a trumpet…and they did.”

Myke’s father, Michael Adams, Sr, was a member of a songwriting team in New Orleans led by Wardell Quezergue. The group wrote songs for everyone from local New Orleans funk and soul artists such as Irma Thomas, Jean Knight, King Floyd to national artists the Pointer Sisters. By the time Myke got to high school, he had begun to teach himself guitar and later formed a punk band. After moving to Chicago in the 90’s to go to college, Myke quickly immersed himself into the Chicago music scene. Playing in bands and organizing music and art events

In 2008, Adams moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film. As a painter, Adams has created art for scenes in movies. Most notably, Spike Lee’s Chiraq. And as a director, he has directed music videos for indie rockers Detachment Kit, Hotel Lights (Darren Jessee/Ben Folds Five and Brendan Benson/The Raconteurs.) And in 2012, Adams directed the concert film for Benson titled, “Brendan Benson Concert Los Angeles.”

Myke’s musical influences include Love, Brian Eno, Bad Brains, Miles Davis, David Sylvian, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Spaceman 3, Velvet Underground, , Depeche Mode, Ornette Coleman and Public Enemy.

Photo Credit: Michael Dunker

