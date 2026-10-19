M Records Label Launches via HKU and Pacific Music Group

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The Faculty of Arts at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) announced a strategic alliance between its Music Entrepreneurship and Popular Practice (MEPoP) initiative and Pacific Music Group (PMG), a pan-Asian record label and talent management company, to launch M Records — a novel record label designed to empower emerging student creators across the Asian region with funding, tools, and industry expertise.

HKUArts' Music Entrepreneurship and Popular Practice (MEPoP), launched in 2025, is a first-of-its-kind institute in Asia, blending the best of academic and practice under one roof, providing HKU students - and the wider music community - with a range of programmes, events, lectures, and mentorship to foster musical development and entrepreneurship within the sector.

The launch of M Records marks a major step forward for MEPoP and PMG in bridging academia and industry, theory and practice, while the M Records will offer creative and business support to student creators in the Asian region, including providing track funding, music distribution and marketing services and access to industry professionals for guidance and support.

Professor Stacy Huang, Co-Director of MEPoP and Assistant Professor at HKU Department of Music, stated, 'We are thrilled to partner with Pacific Music Group on this new initiative. PMG has a proven record of discovering artists across Asia, and will now leverage its team, network, and expertise to support emerging student creators in achieving their musical and career aspirations. We look forward to shining a light together on a new generation of talent from students in the region.'

Jonathan Serbin, CEO of Pacific Music Group, stated, 'We are excited to partner with MEPoP and HKU on the launch of M Records. We have seen so many exceptionally talented students at HKU and across the wider Asian region. While it has become easy for artists to upload tracks today, many students do not have the resources, tools, and guidance to help their music 'rise above the noise' and reach a broader audience. In collaboration with HKU, we look forward to developing and fostering emerging talent and amplifying their voices.'

As part of its initial rollout, M Records will kickstart its themed EP (Extended Play, mini-album) compilation project, consisting of a quarterly EP showcasing selected tracks written and produced by student-creators in the Asian region. Each quarter, a theme will be announced that relates to an intellectual (sometimes esoteric) field of study and student-creators will be challenged to write and produce a song using the given theme as a prompt and a seed of inspiration.

About MEPoP at the University of Hong Kong

Founded on a unique industry-academia partnership, MEPoP seeks to bridge the worlds between art and business, and between practice and scholarship by bringing together stakeholders across the music value chain — from business executives and entrepreneurs to creative artists and cultural critics. While academia provides an intellectual foundation for students to excel in this marketplace, MEPoP supplements the classroom experience by providing an insider's view of the industry, focusing on developing essential skills needed to take advantage of the vast opportunities in the music and creative cultural sector.

About Pacific Music Group

Pacific Music Group is a next-generation music company founded in 2025 by Jonathan Serbin, NE-YO, Sonu Nigam, and MC Jin. Headquartered in Hong Kong with a Pan-Asian presence, the company is committed to developing global careers from Asia and fostering cultural exchange between East and West. In 2026, Pacific Music Group significantly expanded its global roster with the addition of two marquee artists.





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