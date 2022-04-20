Lykke Li Releases New Single 'HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART' Off Upcoming Album 'EYEYE'

Lykke Li releases HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART, the 2nd single off her upcoming immersive visual album EYEYE. Accompanying the songs release is a visual component directed by Theo Lindquist.

Following the release of NO HOTEL, Lykke expands on what audiences can expect from EYEYE with the release of HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART. The soundscape Lykke spent months refining with this project is more evident on this track. From the bird sounds to the raw vocals, everything was captured from her L.A. home without click tracks, headphones, or digital instruments. "Night falls, it rains, I wake up alone," Lykke sings tenderly, evoking the vulnerability she's known for.

A preview of the visual component of EYEYE was released last month. Now, with the official release of HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART, audiences can see one of the sixty second clips in its entirety. Directed by Theo Lindquist and shot on 16-millimeter film by cinematographer Edu Grau, the visual component for HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART is available for viewing across all platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. The one-minute loop is just a fragment of a larger story, one that will slowly unveil as the album's release draws closer.

EYEYE will be released on May 20th via Play It Again Sam / Crush Music on Digital, LP, and CD, with a supporting tour this Fall.

Watch the new music video here: