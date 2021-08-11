Luke Wild Announces Forthcoming EP 'Shoebox'

Luke Wild has announce the September 24 release of a new EP Shoebox via Terrible Records. Today he also reveals the EP's second single, "Slow Motion," and notes, "'Slow Motion' is the vocalization of what feels like every day of my life. It was written at a time where I feel like I was banging my head against the wall to make progress (musically, personally, spiritually), and how I feel like everything was moving slowly. I actually accidentally sang "I've been running in slow motion" while originally tracking another hook and it felt so natural."

Find "Slow Motion" art here. Luke previously shared the EP's "New Miss America." Variance said "Luke Wild's new single 'New Miss America' is such a tease and we absolutely love it." Aupium called it, "...a quirky upbeat piece..." and B-Sides noted, "(Luke Wild's) tremendous production experience is evident on this track, with each sonic element coming through perfectly in balance. What begins as a seemingly standard indie rock track evolves as more industrial elements are brought forward. Wild's vocal delivery is also incredibly rich and interesting." For the EP Luke once again teamed with Grammy-nominated producer Jerome Potter for production duties.

Shoebox is the follow up to Lukes 2020 EP Sunburn. Alternative Press included it in the "best of the week" saying, "Wild's bold lyrics are complemented by swaying guitar riffs and consistent rhythms." The UK's Clash called it"a bold, evocative project from an explosive talent."

Following Sunburn Luke found himself collaborating with a number of artists including Yoshi Flower, 6 Dogs, Jesse Rutherford, Danny Wolf, Umi, Hearts, and more. But it was his time in the studio with Deb Never that really had an impact. She is featured on his forthcoming EP and Luke co produced and wrote her latest singles, "Sorry," and "Disassociate." Dora Jar also has a feature on Shoebox.

The son of a pastor, Luke Christian Wild grew up a skateboarder in Tampa, FL. He began playing piano at five, guitar bass at 12, and performing in gospel bands at church (and then throughout the Southeast) during his teenage years. The now 25-year-old found his way to Los Angeles by way of Tennessee and Atlanta. By the time he landed in California 3 years ago he already had a decade of experience in the studio producing and engineering recordings for trap rappers. That experience added another element to what was already percolating for Luke with regards to his own songwriting and the end result is an artistic vision that is all his own, one where he aims to be as expressive and free as possible.

Pre-order Shoebox here. Listen to "Slow Motion" here:

Photo Credit: Jordan Douglas