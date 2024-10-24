Luke K. Releases Debut Single 'One Shot' Featuring Adrienne Warren

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging pop-rap artist Luke K. has released his debut single “One Shot” featuring Adrienne Warren (Tony-winner for her lead role in Tina – the Tina Turner Musical). The new single, which samples Three Dog Night’s seminal hit “One,” is an ode to resilience, connection, and the human spirit.

This coming Monday morning, October 28, Luke will make his debut TV appearance on Good Day New York where he will perform the new track. Later that night, he’ll be giving a special performance of the song with Adrienne at the star-studded Angel Ball in NYC.

Inspired by his own battle with addiction, “One Shot” tells the story of an underdog who, against all odds, finds his way out of darkness with a newfound motivation to achieve his destiny. Luke first performed “One Shot” earlier this month with David Foster at Los Angeles’ star-studded gala, Carousel of Hope Ball, sharing the stage with Jason Derulo and Gladys Knight.

“I want people to feel motivated and inspired listening to ‘One Shot’,” shares Luke. “I wrote this song to share the lessons I’ve learned through my struggles, and I want others to walk away with the courage to face their own challenges. I want listeners to see me as someone who has experienced pain and come out stronger on the other side. Working with Adrienne was an incredible experience. Her talent and powerful energy perfectly matched the feel of the song”

Born and raised in New York City, Luke K. is both an amalgamation of the best of the zillennial, digital-era of genre-bending music and an innovative new creator of his own unique sound which combines a fast-spitting rapping style with overtones of pop and classic rock. With four years of sobriety under his belt and having found clarity and purpose through poetry and songwriting, the rising artist channels his past experiences into relatable, motivational stories to both entertain and inspire his audience. Luke sees his music as a love letter to listeners, a way of telling his story so that they might hear their own struggles in his words and find a way toward overcoming addiction as he has. In addition to making music, Luke gives back by working with recovery-based charities. Luke is gearing up to release more new music soon with plans to perform locally.

Photo Credit: Fadil Berisha

