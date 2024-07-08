Luke Combs Confirms Shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country superstar Luke Combs will perform back-to-back shows at Washington State’s legendary Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.

Tickets for the shows, which will feature special guests Parker McCollum, Wyatt Flores and Ray Fulcher, will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, July 10 at 12:00pm PT with general on-sale following this Friday, July 12 at 10:00am PT. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have early access to tickets through fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, July 10 at 10:00am PT.

Combs wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, he’s chosen to use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. Fans who purchase tickets for the Gorge Amphitheatre shows but can’t attend will have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, Luke Combs has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. Please note, a valid U.S. bank account or debit card is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

Ahead of the new dates, Combs will continue his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour through this summer, including back-to-back shows at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Houston’s NRG Stadium and Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium among others. Of his recent show at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, Under the Radar praises, “a stunning performance that further cemented his status as one of the genre’s biggest success stories of the modern era.” See below for complete itinerary.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Combs, who released his new album, Fathers & Sons, last month on Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here). A collection of 12 poignant tracks, Fathers & Sons was recorded entirely live and features Combs most personal songwriting to date, as he reflects on his own experiences being a dad to his two sons and the unique bond between parents and their children. In celebration of the release, Combs was featured on “CBS Sunday Morning” on Father’s Day speaking with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh.

Additionally, Combs released his new radio single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” earlier this spring which will be featured on the soundtrack for the new Twisters movie (out July 19) and is the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening July 11. The exhibit, entitled Luke Combs: The Man I Am, will feature a variety of photographs, childhood memorabilia, instruments, set lists and more from throughout Combs’ life and career. A Grand Ole Opry-member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM and 6x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville later this summer.

Earlier this year, Combs performed an unforgettable duet of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which Rolling Stone called “one of the all-time best collaborative performances in Grammy history.” The performance added to a massive year for “Fast Car,” as Combs’ version of the song won Single of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards and 2023 CMA Awards (with Chapman winning Song of the Year). It also spent five-consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both. The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 1.1 billion global streams to date, also spent eighteen weeks in the top 5 of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart, eight of which were spent at #2.

FATHERS & SONS TRACK LIST

1. Front Door Famous

2. In Case I Ain’t Around

3. Huntin’ By Yourself

4. Little Country Boys

5. Whoever You Turn Out To Be

6. Remember Him That Way

7. The Man He Sees In Me

8. All I Ever Do Is Leave

9. Plant A Seed

10. Ride Around Heaven

11. My Old Man Was Right

12. Take Me Out To The Ballgame

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, July 12 at 10:00am PT

July 13—Newton, IA—INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

July 14—Craven, Saskatchewan—Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

July 20—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 26—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—Commanders Stadium+

July 27—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—Commanders Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 2—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

August 3—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

August 18—Calgary, Alberta—Country Thunder Alberta

August 22—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

August 24—Dieppe, New Brunswick—YQM Country Fest

October 4—Quincy, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre*

October 5—Quincy, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre*

October 10-12—Miramar Beach, FL—Bootleggers Bonfire

October 20—Kissimmee, FL—Country Thunder Florida

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

*with special guests Parker McCollum, Wyatt Flores and Ray Fulcher

Photo credit: Zack Massey

