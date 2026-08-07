Luke Bryan Releases SIGNS Title Track, Tour Continues Aug 6-Sept 26

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Luke Bryan released the title track from SIGNS, his upcoming tenth studio album, on August 7. The album is due out September 18. Written by Jody Stevens, Patrick Murphy, Jason Duke, Tommy Cecil, and Jon Mills, the song marks the fifth track Bryan has shared ahead of the album's release, following WORD ON THE STREET, COUNTRY AND SHE KNOWS IT, FISH HUNT GOLF DRINK, and MADE IT A MEMORY.

Luke Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year, is releasing the title track from his upcoming tenth studio album, SIGNS. The album is due September 18.

Luke's Studio Albums

August 2007 I'll Stay Me

October 2009 Doin' My Thing

August 2011 tailgates & tanlines

August 2013 Crash My Party

August 2015 Kill The Lights

December 2017 What Makes You Country

August 2020 Born Here Live Here Die Here

April 2021 Born Here Live Here Die Here Deluxe

September 2024 Mind Of A Country Boy

September 18, 2026 SIGNS

Luke continues his 'Word On The Street Tour' this weekend with shows in the Northwest. The tour launched at the end of May with back-to-back sold-out dates, not counting the two sold-out shows with Jason Aldean on their co-headlined 'Double Down Tour,' which played a second sold-out show in Missoula, Montana, last Saturday. Luke has sold more than 20 million concert tickets in his career.

Word On The Street, Double Down Tour with Jason Aldean, and Farm Tour dates:

8-6 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8-7 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

8-8 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

8-14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8-15 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Amphitheater

*8-16 San Diego, CA PETCO Park *Double Down Tour

*8-20 Washington, DC Nationals Park *Double Down Tour

8-22 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater

8-26 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

8-27 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

8-29 Saratoga Springs, NY Albany Med Health System at SPAC

9-10 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9-12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9-17 Latrobe, PA 1846 Farms FARM TOUR

9-18 Millersport, OH Miller Family Farm FARM TOUR

9-19 Brookston, IN Prairie View Farms FARM TOUR

9-20 Allegan, MI John Schaendorft Dairy FARM TOUR

9-24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena **Luke Bryan & FRIENDS

9-26 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

*12-11 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium *Double Down Tour

+ festival or event show

*Double Down Tour with Jason Aldean

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed 27.2 Billion global streams, 12 Million global album sales, and more than 48M track sales worldwide. He has 132 Million in total RIAA certification units, including 19.5 Million in album certifications and 112.5 Million in single certifications. Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most-streamed artists in the organization's 20-year history. Luke has garnered 32 #1 singles, 17 of which he co-wrote, and he's accumulated 58 total weeks at #1 during his career.

Luke has hosted the ACM Awards five times and the CMA Awards four times, and has won more than 50 major music awards, including five Entertainer of the Year awards. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters and the ACM Lifting Lives Award honor because of his devotion to improving lives through the power of music. Luke was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame by The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to honor his profound impact over the years.

Bryan is continuing his WORD ON THE STREET TOUR with shows in the Northwest this weekend, part of a schedule that also includes Double Down Tour dates with Jason Aldean and Farm Tour stops through late September. The tour includes an August 22 show in Charlotte, North Carolina, an August 27 stop in Ottawa, and a September 24 performance billed as Luke Bryan & FRIENDS at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of a December 11 Double Down Tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

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