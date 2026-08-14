Lukas Graham Releases GOOD TIMES Album, Joins Ed Sheeran Tour Aug 15

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Lukas Graham has released his new album GOOD TIMES via Virgin Music Group, a 13-track collection that draws on the Celtic and folk traditions of his upbringing in Copenhagen. The release lands one day before Lukas Graham joins Ed SHeeran as a special guest on select North American dates of the 2026 Loop Tour, set to begin August 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Rooted in the Celtic and folk traditions that shaped his upbringing in Copenhagen, the 13-track collection brings Lukas full circle, reconnecting him with the storytelling tradition, acoustic instrumentation and Irish musical heritage at the heart of his earliest relationship with music.

With the album's arrival, Lukas also shares 'Before You Go,' one of the project's most intimate songs, written in 2019 for his longtime friend Thomas, who had been chronically ill and slowly dying throughout all of their nearly two-decade friendship. When Thomas was preparing for further brain surgery that could potentially take away his sense of taste, he asked to join Lukas on tour stops in Korea and Japan, where Lukas helped give him the chance to experience the places, food and moments he had hoped to while he still could.

After turning that experience into a song, Lukas held onto it, promising Thomas it would only be shared publicly at a time of his choosing. Years later, Thomas asked Lukas to sing it at his funeral, where 'Before You Go' was performed publicly for the first time in the same church where Lukas had buried his father. Since then, the song has become a quietly powerful moment in Lukas' live show.

'It's a song that's meant to be sung along to, even though nobody knows it yet,' says Lukas.

That sense of memory, grief, friendship and connection runs throughout Good Times, an album built on reflection, heritage and hard-won perspective. Across the project, Lukas returns to the roots-music traditions that surrounded him as a child in Christiania, an abandoned, squatted army base that is now a free-spirited Copenhagen community where he grew up. His late father Eugene, a Donegal-born music lover, booked folk musicians throughout Scandinavia and helped introduce Lukas to the sounds and communal spirit that shaped the album's foundation.

The album was recorded with a rolling collective of musicians in Nashville and New York, many of whom had a personal connection to Eugene and the folk community Lukas grew up around. The players include Michael McGoldrick, one of the world's great uilleann pipe and Irish flute players; bassist Sam Grisman; Tim O'Brien on mandolin and backing vocals; Stuart Duncan on fiddle; and Brian Sutton on guitar — a lineup that roots the album in the Celtic, bluegrass and acoustic traditions that have long been part of Lukas' story.

'People my dad knew. People who had slept on a couch in my mum and dad's living room,' Lukas previously explained. 'It was very important to me that we got a hold of some of these musicians and got that cultural connection.'

Good Times includes the previously released title track, a spirited album opener that set the tone for the project's bright, communal energy, as well as 'Second Chance,' a song about owning your mistakes, embracing renewal and choosing to become a better version of yourself. The album was first introduced with 'To Know A Girl,' a banjo-driven offering paired with a soaring vocal and powerhouse chorus.

The GRAMMY-nominated Danish soul-pop artist first achieved global fame with the 2015 breakout hit '7 Years' — a reflective ballad that earned three GRAMMY nominations, topped charts in more than 15 countries, and placed him among the first 25 artists in Spotify's Billions Club. Over the past decade, he has built a multi-platinum international career spanning four albums, with hits including 'Love Someone,' certified platinum in 18 countries. His work blends soul, pop and deeply personal storytelling, exploring themes of family, love and resilience — from the loss of his father to becoming one himself. Known for his emotional depth and powerful live presence, Lukas Graham has sold out tours across Europe, North America and Asia, and performed on major stages including the GRAMMY Awards, MTV VMAs and Good Morning America.

Tracklist

Good Times

Second Chance

Before You Go

To Know A Girl

Freetown Road

River Run

Falling

Carry Me Home

Days Like These

Rich Man

Nights I Won't Forget

Last Mile

Loved You Better

Tour Dates

Aug. 15, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 20, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug. 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug. 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug. 29, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sep. 4, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sep. 5, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sep. 19, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Sep. 25, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sep. 26, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Oct. 3, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Oct. 10, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

Oct. 17, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Oct. 24, 2026 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Nov. 7, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Alongside the album, Lukas Graham shared the track Before You Go, a song written in 2019 for his late friend Thomas that was first performed publicly at Thomas's funeral. The album was recorded with a rolling collective of musicians in Nashville and New York connected to the folk community Lukas Graham grew up around in Copenhagen.

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