Lucas Debargue Releases GERSHWIN VARIATIONS on Sony Classical

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Pianist Lucas Debargue has released a new album on Sony Classical titled Gershwin Variations. The double album pairs orchestral works with twelve virtuosic études composed by Debargue himself, inspired by George Gershwin's songs.

Debargue will perform in concert at Ladies Morning Musical Club in Montreal on October 25, 2026, and at Lincoln Center in New York City on October 29, 2026.

Lucas Debargue presents Gershwin Variations, an ambitious tribute to George Gershwin in two parts: one recorded with the Orchestre de Paris conducted by Elim Chan, the other devoted to the pianist's original creations inspired by Gershwin's songs.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Lucas Debargue's Gershwin Variations stand as an ambitious and unprecedented project, born from the desire to explore a radically different universe after recording Scarlatti sonatas and the complete solo piano works of Fauré. This double album, out now on Sony Classical, is an ode to George Gershwin, an unclassifiable composer standing at the crossroads of classical music and jazz, whose singularity inspired Lucas to create a work equally impossible to categorize.

The album is divided into two parts, both equally grandiose and virtuosic, yet each with its own distinct identity.

The first part, recorded at the Philharmonie de Paris on Stephen Paulello's unique SP/287 piano, features some of Gershwin's most iconic works, including the Concerto in F with the Orchestre de Paris conducted by Elim Chan, the Three Preludes for Piano, and a highly personal version of Rhapsody in Blue, enriched with the pianist's own cadenzas.

The second part, recorded at the Paulello Studio, is entirely devoted to twelve virtuosic études composed by Lucas from Gershwin's most popular songs, spanning all chromatic keys. This cycle represents the most ambitious creation of his career as a pianist to date, affirming a deep commitment to freedom and invention, while placing itself in the tradition of the great composers who wrote their own études.

The Gershwin Variations is neither a classical album nor a jazz album, but a hybrid work reflecting the anticonformist spirit and the American dream embodied by Gershwin. Lucas offers a bold and poetic reinterpretation in which counterpoint, shifting harmonies, and unconventional rhythms reveal the richness of Gershwin's melodies. He invites listeners to rediscover a repertoire where popularity is never synonymous with triviality, and where music becomes a space for freedom, daring, and vitality.

Lucas Debargue says: 'I wanted to create an album that captures the spirit of constant transformation that breathes life into music in general—and into Gershwin's music in particular. It features moments of spontaneous improvisation, original compositions, and interpretive choices that leave no trace in the original scores. That is why I decided to title it Gershwin Variations.'

Tracklist

CD 1: Rhapsody in Blue, 3 Preludes, Concerto in F — Lucas Debargue, piano; Orchestre de Paris; Elim Chan, conductor

George Gershwin (1898-1937)

1. Prelude I - Allegro ben ritmato e deciso

2. Piano Concerto in F - I. Allegro

3. Piano Concerto in F - II. Adagio – Andante con moto

4. Piano Concerto in F - III. Allegro agitato

5. Prelude II - Allegro ben ritmato e deciso

6. Rhapsody in blue - Molto moderato (Cadenzas: Lucas Debargue)

7. Rhapsody in blue - Meno mosso e poco scherzando (Cadenzas: Lucas Debargue)

8. Rhapsody in blue - Andantino moderato (Cadenzas: Lucas Debargue)

9. Rhapsody in blue -- Agitato e misterioso (Cadenzas: Lucas Debargue)

10. Prelude III - Allegro ben ritmato e deciso

[Total Time: 55:02]

CD 2: 12 Virtuoso Etudes on Gershwin Songs — Lucas Debargue, piano

1. Embraceable You - Rumba, in E

2. Fascinating Rhythm - Valse, in A

3. Someone To Watch Over Me, in D - Pavane

4. Someone To Watch Over Me, in D - Gaillarde

5. It Ain't Necessarily So, in G - Fantaisie

6. It Ain't Necessarily So, in G - Chaconne

7. It Ain't Necessarily So, in G - Fugue

8. Liza - Gavotte § Double, in C

9. But Not For Me, in F – Prelude

10. But Not For Me, in F – Perpetuum Mobile ****

11. I Want To Stay Here (I love you Porgy) Adagio Dekadent, in B-flat

12. The Man I Love - Mirage, in E-flat

13. They Can't Take That Away From Me - Romance, in A-flat

14. I Got Rhythm (I Really Got Rhythm !) - Boom Bap, in D-flat - Part I

15. I Got Rhythm (I Really Got Rhythm !) - Boom Bap, in D-flat - Part II

16. I Got Rhythm (I Really Got Rhythm !) - Boom Bap, in D-flat - Part III

17. Lady Be Good - Berceuse, in F-sharp

Summertime - 20 Concert Variations & Finale, on a Theme of George Gershwin, in B

18. Summertime - Introduction

19. Summertime - Thème

20. Summertime - Variation 1: Tempestoso

21. Summertime - Variation 2: Tango

22. Summertime - Variation 3: Scherzino

23. Summertime - Variation 4: Polonaise

24. Summertime - Variation 5: Féroce

25. Summertime - Variation 6: Scintillante

26. Summertime - Variation 7: Nocturne

27. Summertime - Variation 8: Marcia Funèbre

28. Summertime - Variation 9: Sicilienne

29. Summertime - Variation 10: Intermezzo

30. Summertime - Variation 11: Reggae

31. Summertime - Variation 12: Con Fuoco

32. Summertime - Variation 13: Caccia

33. Summertime - Variation 14: Choral

34. Summertime - Variation 15: Toccatina

35. Summertime - Variation 16: Bossa Nova

36. Summertime - Variation 17: Largo Recitativo

37. Summertime - Variation 18: Teneramente

38. Summertime - Variation 19: Fugue

39. Summertime - Variation 20: Tarentelle

40. Summertime – Finale: Alla Marcia

[Total Time: 55:29]

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