Lubalin Releasing 'haha, no worries' LP; Shares New Single 'bullet time'  ​  ​ ﻿

Songwriter, producer, and long-time collaborator with 6-time JUNO winner Charlotte Cardin, Lubalin, shares his latest single, “bullet time”, a powerful blend of raw emotion, sharp lyricism, and unrestrained vocals. After skyrocketing into TikTok fame at the end of 2020 with his “internet drama” parody videos and co-writing/co-producing much of Cardin’s JUNO Album of the Year winning 99 Nights record, Lubalin is coming into his own as a multi-talented solo artist.

Lubalin describes the track’s creative process, saying: “Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando and I originally wrote this song while we were writing for Charlotte's album, 99 Nights. We actually wrestled with it quite a bit. We knew we had something, but we just couldn't get it to click, and in the end, it just didn't fit Charlotte's sound at the time, so we shelved it. Eventually, the sound started to emerge for this album. There's a lot of drum & bass inspiration, organic drum breaks, this sense of motion, chopped background vocals... it's very cool, but I also like things that are right on the edge of being cheesy. It's almost like ‘The Matrix’ soundtrack meets 2000s soft pop.”

On his forthcoming debut album haha, no worries, Lubalin blurs the line between child-like wonder and decidedly adult self-doubt. Mining an overlooked vein of experience, the everyday interactions and off-the-cuff communications we toss back and forth with little thought - presenting a series of emotionally raw but meticulously crafted observations with a wry sense of humour and a gleeful disregard for convention. His forthcoming album will be out on December 6th.

Blending pop-leaning drum & bass influences, 2000s-era electro-pop, indie, and alt. rock, the Montreal-based artist/producer juxtaposes urgent, often frenetic rhythms and vocal loops against deceptively laid-back vocals and instrumental tracks that rely heavily on the duality that informs his music and life.

MORE ABOUT LUBALIN:

At the close of 2020, Lubalin skyrocketed to viral TikTok fame overnight thanks to his "internet drama" parody videos. The series has since earned him over 264 million views, 37 million likes, and 3.4 million followers on the platform and an ever growing audience worldwide. The millions of views brought great opportunities : national appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show, recognition in major outlets like Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, The Los Angeles Times, Vulture, Mashable, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, and high profile brand partnerships with the likes of KFC (North America) and Zalando (across 14 European countries).

The multi-talented artist has also released his own music since 2020, through the Lubalin and whose love EPs. Counting over 32M audio streams across platforms, Lubalin’s music has appeared on high-profile playlists such as Spotify’s New Music Friday Global (4.2M), teen beats (2.2M) and tear drop (1.5M). The artist was also given masthead visibility by YouTube and OOH support in Toronto.

A gifted songwriter and producer, Lubalin has also worked extensively with 6-time JUNO winner Charlotte Cardin. After co-writing the title track to her debut album Phoenix, Lubalin went on to co-write and co-produce much of her 2023 sophomore record 99 Nights, most notably the breakout Confetti.

Photo Credit: JB Proulx

