Low Hum Share 'Listen To The Rain' From Live at Sunset Sound EP

Low Hum shares "Listen To The Rain (Live at Sunset Sound)", the latest offering from the forthcoming Live at Sunset Sound EP, due out April 29th via Last Gang Records. The track comes ahead of Low Hum embarking upon a European tour with Warpaint which kicks off May 9th in Paris, France.

In December 2020, Low Hum went into Sunset Sound in LA to record a handful of live versions of songs from their 2019 album Room To Breathe and their upcoming (at the time) 2021 album Nonfiction.

While in the studio they set up a brilliant light show along with video recording gear to capture both the audio and video live. Low Hum's continuous sonic experimentation results in bold new takes of previous songs, including "Listen To The Rain (Live at Sunset Sound)" out today.

Originally, "Listen To The Rain" debuted on the sophomore LP Nonfiction, with Relix praising Low Hum mastermind Collin Desha's knack for "carefully balancing his catchy, straightforward songs with some deliriously fun studio experimentation-making." The live recordings highlight Low Hum's innovative ability as he delivers new twists to the original album recordings.

Low Hum's latest album Nonfiction, was recorded and co-produced with Jon Joseph, and expands upon Desha's kaleidoscopic Lo-fi meets Hi-fi futurism: a mixture of oceanic tranquility, dreampop-like sensibilities, heavy fuzzed-out riffs juxtaposed alongside melodious synth and vocals with refreshing punch.

The album won critical attention from the likes of NPR Music, SPIN, American Songwriter, Buzzbands.la, Brooklyn Vegan and Spotify's "Modern Psychedelia" playlist to name a few. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more releases from the Live at Sunset Sound EP.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

* = w/ Warpaint

MAY

08 - Paris, France @ Supersonic Records (Low Hum In Store Performance)

09 - Paris, France @ La Cigale *

11 - Bristol, UK @ Academy Bristol *

12 - Manchester, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

13 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *

14 - Dublin, Ireland @ The National Stadium *

16 - London, UK @ The Grace (Low Hum Headline Show)

17 - Bexhill on Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion *

18 - London, UK @ Roundhouse *

20 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt *

21 - Köln, Germany @ Live Music Hall *

22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik *

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso *

26 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

28 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja *