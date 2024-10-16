Low Cut Connie to Release First-Ever Live Album 'CONNIE LIVE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Low Cut Connie has announced his first-ever live album CONNIE LIVE will be released on November 1 via Contender Records. The 13-song collection is a companion to Adam Weiner’s concert film and documentary ART DEALERS that was recently released theatrically around the country and is now available for purchase on-demand and physically. The recordings were culled from the band’s New York City concerts at Sony Hall and the Blue Note in April of 2022 and marks the first time Weiner captures the cathartic and chaotic power of Low Cut Connie's live shows on record.

About CONNIE LIVE, Adam Weiner explains: “Low Cut Connie is an experiment. It's always been a collaboration between me, the band and the audience - to see how high we can climb. This is the first live album I've done, and it feels like the capper on a WILD decade of work and chaos. As Lou Reed says, ‘My life was saved by rock n roll.’ Here's to more magic nites together.”

On October 1, Weiner released his ART DEALERS film to praise from The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rolling Stone, Dallas Observer, No Film School, Philly Voice, BrooklynVegan and Film Threat, who in their 9/10 star review proclaimed “ART DEALERS is a must-see documentary.” It premiered last year at the Richmond International Film Festival (where it was awarded with their 2023 Artistic Vision Award), and was followed by screenings at the Philadelphia Film Festival and Minneapolis’ Sound Unseen Music + Film Festival.

Rolling Stone spoke with Weiner about the film, proclaiming “As a music doc, Art Dealers succeeds on the strength of the musicians it profiles: not just the group’s flamboyant frontman, but the ragtag bunch of players who join him as he schleps his piano around the country. As a concert film, it expertly summons the sweaty revival that is a Low Cut Connie gig by culling the best from three shows at New York’s Sony Hall and jazz outpost the Blue Note.”

The film’s release follows the one year anniversary of Low Cut Connie’s studio album ART DEALERS, which The Nashville Scene called “the band’s masterpiece.” No Depression proclaimed “Experiencing Weiner in his element, whether on the new record ART DEALERS, its accompanying film, or live, is a gift of melody, messages, and community.” Earlier this year, Low Cut Connie released a reimagined version of the album’s single “ARE YOU GONNA RUN?” that was remixed by Little Steven and adds his signature lead guitar and backing vocals.

CONNIE LIVE track list:

1) All These Kids Are Way Too High

2) Rio

3) Sleaze Me On

4) Big Boy

5) If I Die

6) Charyse

7) Big Thighs, NJ

8) Shake It Little Tina

9) Revolution Rock n Roll

10) Beverly

11) I Don't Understand You

12) Private Lives

13) Whips & Chains

Low Cut Connie full band tour:

10/17 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse

10/18 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

11/7 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

11/9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small's Theatre

11/10 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage

11/12 – Madison, WI – The Majestic

11/13 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/16 – Evanston, IL – Space

11/17 – Lawrenceburg, IN – Liberty Theater

11/19 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY – WFUV Holiday Cheer (Adam solo)

12/14 – Atlantic City, NY – Anchor Rock Club

12/19 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

12/20 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

12/29 – Richmond, VA – The Tin Pan

12/30 – Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head On Stage

12/31 – Lancaster, PA – West Art

Photo Credit: Cortney Armitage

