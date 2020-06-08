Low Cut Connie Release New Song 'What Has Happened To Me'

Today, Low Cut Connie released a new song "What Has Happened To Me" from his forthcoming double album Private Lives out October 13, 2020 via Contender Records/MidCitizen Records.

Listen below!

"It's a heavy song for me. Very freeing. A lot of wild s happened over the last few years and I just kind of let it all hang out with that one," explains Adam Weiner.

Every Thursday and Saturday at 6:00 pm ET, Low Cut Connie's "Tough Cookies Starring Low Cut Connie" livestream airs on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter. In a conversation on NPR's All Things Considered, Ann Powers said, "He's hitting new levels of superstardom with these shows... he makes it feel like you're at Madison Square Garden, all the way up to having audience participation, getting people to sing along."

On May 13, Low Cut Connie performed for frontline workers at the Southern Ocean Medical Center hospital in Manahawkin, NJ. After viewing Weiner's "Tough Cookies" livestream from their hospital, they invited him to perform one of the first safe, socially-distanced concerts in the country where they performed original material, covers requested by the staff and the hospital's signature "Song of Hope," "Here Comes The Sun."

Recently, Low Cut Connie announced his new album with the video for the album's title track "Private Lives." NPR Music's Ann Powers called the song "The freak anthem we need right now" and Rolling Stone said "The title track is an archetypal upbeat piano-rocker from the road-warrior collective, with Adam Weiner celebrating the secret side hustles and quiet eccentricities of the 'town freaks' in his native Philadelphia."

Released against the backdrop of a global quarantine, "Private Lives" reminds us that our isolations and connections relate to so much more than the external, physical world. "I'm obsessed with understanding people's interior lives," explains Weiner. "In order to explore that idea, I had to create a flow that went in and out of these characters' private spheres. There had to be a push and pull between their external and internal worlds. I knew if I was going to pull that off, I was going to have make a big album."

With 5 albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia.

Private Lives Tracklist:

1) Private Lives

2) Help Me

3) Now You Know

4) Run To Me Darlin

5) Take a Little Ride Downtown

6) Wild Ride

7) If I Die

8) It Don't Take A Genius

9) Look What They Did

10) Tea Time

11) The fin You Get (for the fin You Got)

12) Quiet Time

13) Charyse

14) Nobody Else Will Believe You

15) What Has Happened To Me

16) Let It All Hang Out Tonite

17) Stay As Long as You Like

Photo Credit: Donari Braxton

