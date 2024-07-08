Louis the Child Releases Summer Anthem 'Slow' With Łaszewo and pluko

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louis The Child unleashes the addictive new single “Slow,” a collaboration with rising electronic artists Łaszewo and pluko. Delightfully off-kilter yet brimming with pop hooks, the duo's latest is made for festivals and summer performances — such as their annual Alter-Ego Festival in Brooklyn on August 17, and their upcoming A Day In the Sun series of outdoor daytime shows kicking off in September. See Louis The Child’s full tour schedule below and buy tickets HERE.

“It was just another random night making beats with pluko when we started this one,” Louis The Child reveal of the song's creation. Not long after, they were in a session in Vegas and pulled out the beat. "It flowed like water," they say. "It's a song about wanting to dive straight into a relationship, about feeling all the right emotions and not wanting to hold back or take things slow." pluko was thrilled by the direction "Slow" took. "It was beautiful to see the evolutions it took to get to the final released version,” he says. It's a sentiment Łaszewo shares: "We absolutely love this track and feel that it embodies a perfect fusion of all of our sounds.”﻿

"Slow" follows closely on the heels of their collaboration with Madeon “Believe It,” a particularly special one considering that Louis The Child members Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett originally met at a Madeon concert as teenagers. Since then, the duo has notched over 20 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and amassed nearly two billion combined career streams.

Louis The Child – 2024 Tour Dates

8/2 Las Vegas, NV Zouk Nightclub

8/16 Grand Rapids, MI Breakaway Michigan 2024

8/17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Mirage (Alter-Ego Festival)

8/23 Las Vegas, NV AYU Dayclub

9/6 Las Vegas, NV Zouk Nightclub

9/7 Seattle. WA Heritage Plaza at Lumen Field *=

9/20 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live! *+>

9/21 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *+>

10/5 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell ^=>

10/27 Chandler, AZ Rawhide Event Center *+>

11/2 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley ~=>

* Jai Wolf (CLUB BABU DJ Set)

^ Whethan

~ Bakermat

+ MEMBA

= Wavedash

> Daniel Allan

About Louis The Child

Louis The Child float through electronic, pop, and alternative with wide-eyed wonder, adventurous spirit, and the elation of being present. Since 2013, the Chicago-bred duo—Freddy Kennett and Robby Hauldren—have popped off as a phenomenon garnering over 2 billion combined streams worldwide and endorsed by pop royalty such as Taylor Swift and Lorde. Not to mention, they earned acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, People, Hypebeast, Dancing Astronaut and more, and their hit single “Better Not” (with Wafia) is officially certified Platinum by the RIAA. Following the duo’s 2020 debut album Here For Now and their 2020 mixtape Candy 2, Louis The Child marked 2021 the Euphoria Era during which they released their Euphoria EP.

In 2022, Louis The Child unveiled their project Black Marble, a film noir dance film that was accompanied by a 17-track instrumental soundtrack that explored the duo’s clubbier sensibilities and functions as a seamless DJ set. In 2023, Louis The Child delivered a slew of incredible singles including “Daybreak” (with Zachary Knowles), “Walls” (with Claire Rosinkranz), “How High” and “Stay With Me” (with Absolutely) and secured a residency at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, which they are continuing in 2024. This year will bring tons of new music and live shows from Louis The Child, as they continue to prove themselves as one of the most exciting acts in dance music.

About Łaszewo

Łaszewo’s Matthew Ehrlich, Keeva Bouley, and Justin De La Fuente originally came together in Santa Barbara, California under unexpected circumstances in 2018. When Justin heard Keeva singing through her open apartment window, he immediately knocked on her door and the rest was history. Since then they have continued to rise and grow into one of the most exciting and dynamic electronic pop acts. Łaszewo's two producer and female lead vocalist setup is unique to the electronic landscape, and the trio continues to make waves with their upbeat, melodic sound and euphoric live performances. Selling out their debut headline tour across the US and Canada, Łaszewo's momentum is high going into 2024. They're releasing their debut album "In Color" this August and embarking on their largest headline tour yet this fall across the US & CA, ŁASZEWO: LIVE IN COLOR. The trio's diverse talent and charismatic stage presence continues to allow them to be a rising force in the electronic-pop scene and captivate audiences globally along the way.

About pluko

An innovative and genre-bending producer, 24-year-old pluko (also known as Sam Martinsen) has developed a distinctive brand of arena-filling, alternative electronic music that is sonically textured with colorful, energetic, and emotionally charged beats. Since the project's inception in 2016, pluko has acquired over 150 million streams across platforms and has paved his own creative lane in the music industry today. pluko has toured the United States alongside ODESZA, Flight Facilities and Elderbrook as well as graced the stages of world-renowned festivals and venues including Coachella, Ultra, Red Rocks, HARD Summer, Sundara and Electric Forest. Quickly developing a creative vision for his music, pluko associated his brand with a vibrant, multi-color scheme that would become accentuated with his sophomore album COLOR BLIND. Released in May 2020, COLOR BLIND captivated audiences as one of his most successful collections of work to-date, peaking at #7 on the iTunes Charts and #13 on the Apple Music Charts. His latest album "Bleach" released May 2023 showcasing pluko's talents yet again. In 2023, pluko saw 200% growth across his socials with the use of short form content. He has also produced with MEMBA, Louis The Child, Marshmello, Disco Lines & more. pluko is in the process of releasing a 3-part mixtape series called "OXY TRILOGY" comprised of 21 songs releasing throughout 2024.

Photo Credit: Sammy Rowinski

Comments