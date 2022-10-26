Lou Ridley Shares Surprise 'Graveyard Demos' EP
Accompanying the release the first of four hauntingly beautiful visuals for Ridley’s new single “waters.”
In celebration of the new moon, rising singer/songwriter and human rights advocate Lou Ridley returns with a surprise new EP titled Graveyard Demos.
The four-track project, which fearlessly calls out each of her exes by name, is a raw and unedited look inside the ebbs and flows of the artist's past love interests with songs written about them in real time. Three of the four tracks were written and recorded in her bedroom after listening to 8-bar loops sent from producer Keith Askey, while "sam" can clearly be heard recorded in the corner of a chatty Hollywood party.
The project showcases the artist's ability to effortlessly transcend across multiple genres of r&b, soul, country, and pop, all while never sacrificing her vocal and songwriting prowess.
Accompanying the release the first of four hauntingly beautiful visuals for Ridley's new single "waters," the more country-leaning track on the EP. The video shows a lone Ridley roaming through a gloomy graveyard in gothic-victorian-inspired attire as an ode to Halloween approaching and Ridley's signature "witchy" style, a now embraced slur initially placed on her from a past lover.
When asked about the project's inspiration, Ridley quotes Stevie Nicks; "You'll never get away from the sound of the woman that loved you."
Graveyard Demos marks the first project release of the year since her sophomore EP Angel/Outlaw, which solidified the newcomer's place in the industry, receiving praise from People Magazine, The Recording Academy, and Houston Chronicle.
Born in a small town right outside of Houston, Texas, now Nashville-based Lou Ridley has had a passionate affinity for music since her early childhood and attributes her creative inspiration to her strong Texas roots and upbringing. Her sound is refreshingly unique and draws from personal experiences of tragedy and triumph.
In 2019 she released her debut EP, cowgirls don't cry, which featured the soulful track "attention of any kind." However, it wasn't until her 2021 hit single, "Hometown," that she started gaining widespread attention outside her core listeners. In addition to producing, performing, and writing, Ridley takes pride in being a human rights advocate and lends her time to be in service to organizations that work with those struggling with substance abuse or homelessness and feels that being in service to others is her life's purpose.
This year she released the track "Bless Your Heart" in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the legislation being introduced under the guise of religious righteousness She continues to aspire to lead by example and use her talents to break down doors for others and push past any boundaries of what is viewed as possible for female artists across the board.
Watch the new music video here:
Listen to the new EP here:
