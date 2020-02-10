Lotus Land â€“ the American RUSH Tribute Band to Play Newark in June

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Lotus Land - the American RUSH Tribute Band on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Lotus Land - the American RUSH Tribute Band - brings the full force of live RUSH to the concert stage with a night of progressive rock classics like "Subdivisions," "New World Man," "The Spirit of Radio," "Time Stand Still," "Limelight," and more.

Lotus Land delivers the expert musical craftsmanship and spirited live energy concertgoers expect when they see RUSH in concert, recreating the genuine set-up and sound of the Canadian power trio. When the band appeared on World's Greatest Tribute Bands on AXS TV, California Rock News wrote: "Were they good? Absolutely. Did they do the music justice? Again, absolutely. Would RUSH have been proud? I think RUSH would have given the keys to Lotus Land and said, 'You guys lock up when you finish our tour.'"

The members of Lotus Land are: Chris Nelson, lead vocals, bass guitar, keyboards, midi pedals; Mark Dalton, drums, midi drums; and Bob Chartrand, guitar, backup vocals, midi pedals.

In association with John Scher/Metropolitan Entertainment.

Tickets to see Lotus Land - the American RUSH Tribute Band are On-Sale Friday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted nearly 10 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





