Lostboycrow Returns With New Single 'Chewed Up'

Today, Los Angeles indie-pop artist Lostboycrow shares his first single, "Chewed Up," since signing to Nettwerk. The earworm from Chris Blair channels the pop-rock he grew up on mixed with the infectious alt-R&B-pop that his project, Lostboycrow, has become known for.

When asked about the video, Chris says, "I enjoy being on sets and I've had the pleasure of being on some really special ones. This video was no exception. I love the way it turned out, I think it looks great and represents the song in a way that's really exciting to me (Nicole crushed it). But I remember having this profound sense of success before we even finished filming, simply because we were all having fun at our jobs that day."

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Blair grew up singing along to his parent's Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from show tunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive.

He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016's Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017's Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and last year's Valleyheart. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. His catalog has over 100 million streams.

Watch the new music video here: