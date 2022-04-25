Los Saints Unveil New Single 'IDK' Recorded By Keith Cooper of Dear Boy

Chula Vista indie/alt rock trio Los Saints (comprised of first-generation Mexican-Americans Angel Mariscal, Emiliano Garcia, and Gianluca Exposito) has released a new single titled "IDK."

The track (recorded in Los Angeles by Keith Cooper of Dear Boy) follows on the heels of the band's previous single "Foound You Somewhere."

Says Mariscal: "IDK is my attempt to document what it's like for someone with social anxiety to enter a relationship for the very first time and the trouble this can cause, from my experience of course. The chaos is real!"

Watch the music video for the new single here: