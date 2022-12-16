Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'

Capping off 2022 on a high note, buzzing Los Angeles band Junior Varsity reveal a new single entitled "Florida" today.

Junior Varsity notably penned and produced the track, while Hudson Pollock provided additional production. Throughout the song, acoustic guitar creaks beneath a lo-fi soundscape while nostalgic verses barely crack a whisper. A beautifully crafted track highlighted by moments of pensive introspection depicted in vivid lyrics like "I went down to see some family in the Keys. The bars on the coast, made it gleam like silver ghosts were over me, in a dream."

About the song, the band commented, "I used to have a lot of dreams that took place in the same empty, lonely, tropical environment at night; places like Hawaii, Florida, where I would often spend the holidays growing up. The song 'Florida' was written about about a dream I had in high school that took place in one of these environments, during a family gathering. I tried to use the song to explore the roots of where that dream world comes from."

The duo of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel unveiled SIDE B EP earlier this year. It has already tallied nearly 2 million streams and counting. It followed up last year's bristling self-titled EP with a second set of genre-blurring tracks that echo the agitation of the world around them. Highlights include recent singles "I'm Not a Boy," "Rushh," and "Share Ur Feelings."

With SIDE B, it's easy to see why Pigeons & Planes included the band as one of their "Artists to Watch in 2022." "The build-up has been long and steady," they wrote. "And Junior Varsity is ready to detonate."

Watch the new music video here: