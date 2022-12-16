Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'

Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'

The track was released alongside a new video.

Dec. 16, 2022  

Capping off 2022 on a high note, buzzing Los Angeles band Junior Varsity reveal a new single entitled "Florida" today.

Junior Varsity notably penned and produced the track, while Hudson Pollock provided additional production. Throughout the song, acoustic guitar creaks beneath a lo-fi soundscape while nostalgic verses barely crack a whisper. A beautifully crafted track highlighted by moments of pensive introspection depicted in vivid lyrics like "I went down to see some family in the Keys. The bars on the coast, made it gleam like silver ghosts were over me, in a dream."

About the song, the band commented, "I used to have a lot of dreams that took place in the same empty, lonely, tropical environment at night; places like Hawaii, Florida, where I would often spend the holidays growing up. The song 'Florida' was written about about a dream I had in high school that took place in one of these environments, during a family gathering. I tried to use the song to explore the roots of where that dream world comes from."

The duo of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel unveiled SIDE B EP earlier this year. It has already tallied nearly 2 million streams and counting. It followed up last year's bristling self-titled EP with a second set of genre-blurring tracks that echo the agitation of the world around them. Highlights include recent singles "I'm Not a Boy," "Rushh," and "Share Ur Feelings."

With SIDE B, it's easy to see why Pigeons & Planes included the band as one of their "Artists to Watch in 2022." "The build-up has been long and steady," they wrote. "And Junior Varsity is ready to detonate."

Watch the new music video here:



Slatt Zy Returns With Cathartic New Single Head Gone Photo
Slatt Zy Returns With Cathartic New Single 'Head Gone'
Tennessee rapper Slatt Zy returns with the funk-inflected, diaristic flex “Head Gone.” A striking change of pace, the young MC trades in his trademark pain and reflection for something more free-flowing and occasionally even joyous. “Head Gone” follows November’s “Life Is Crazy” and August’s “Problems & Pain.”
Topic and HRVY Unleash All or Nothing Photo
Topic and HRVY Unleash 'All or Nothing'
Topic blends HRVY’s pitched down vocals with an indelible melody, underpinned by haunting guitar and keyboards. Together, the artists deliver a clarion call to live with purpose in the face of adversity. Topic co-wrote the track with frequent collaborator A7S and Dennis Lloyd (“Nevermind,” “Never Go Back”).
Rich Gang Releases Military Featuring Youngboy NBA & D-Rok Photo
Rich Gang Releases 'Military' Featuring Youngboy NBA & D-Rok
GRAMMY Award-nominated hip-hop legend and Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O. Birdman reignites the collective he launched in 2022, reuniting multiplatinum Atlanta titans Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan together on “Military.” YoungBoy Never Broke Again appears with a head-turning and cameo of his own over D-ROK’s guitar-laden production.
Max Drazen Drops New Single Not Because I Loved You Photo
Max Drazen Drops New Single 'Not Because I Loved You'
On his new song “Not Because I Loved You,” Max Drazen captures the painful process of breaking free from a toxic love. Producer Johnny Simmen (Mickey Guyton, Jordie) keeps Drazen’s soul-baring vocals at the forefront, surrounding them with reverberating keyboards and beats. Listen to the new single now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Honors Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center HonorsVIDEO: Ariana DeBose Honors Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center Honors
December 16, 2022

CBS has released a preview of Ariana DeBose performing 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine' during a tribute to Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center Honors. The other honorees this year were George Clooney, Amy Grant, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.). Watch the video preview now!
Bre Kennedy Shares EP 'Clarity'Bre Kennedy Shares EP 'Clarity'
December 16, 2022

Clarity was initially teased with the inviting anthem “Ribbon” and the cinematic “Before I Have A Daughter,” which was co-written with Lori McKenna. Bre shares, “I’m doing a lot of self-work; I’m excited to get to play live music again and create the next body of work with a healthy perspective on a hopeful future.”
VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi Shares Video for New Single 'Pointless'VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi Shares Video for New Single 'Pointless'
December 16, 2022

Lewis Capaldi premieres the video for his piano-led new single “Pointless”. Directed by Hector Dockrill (Sam Fender, Post Malone) the beautifully cinematic video follows the relationship, and unconditional bond between a mother (Niamh Algar) and her son (George Jaques), navigating their way through meandering moments of adolescence and adulthood.
Frank Klassen Delivers Remix Of Alar & Atlantis' AgonyFrank Klassen Delivers Remix Of Alar & Atlantis' Agony
December 16, 2022

Recently selected as one of Tomorrowland’s ‘Future 4’ artists, and debuting on Purified Records with Fading, Frank Klassen has spent every moment of 2022 dedicated to his craft. Fusing raw instrumentals with house and techno sensibilities, he has become one of the scene’s most intriguing talents.
VIDEO: Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform 'You Can't Have Me' on GMAVIDEO: Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform 'You Can't Have Me' on GMA
December 16, 2022

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Good Morning America to perform 'You Can't Have Me.' The musical features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show'), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray). Watch the video now!
share