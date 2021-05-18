Long Center To Host Heller Awards for Young Artists Watch Party This Sunday

Long Center will host a watch party for the Heller Awards for Young Artists virtual ceremony at the Long Center inside Dell Hall. Seating will be socially distanced, and all guests are asked to wear a face covering when not eating or drinking. Sunday, May 23, 2021 Doors at 6:30 p.m. Award Ceremony Broadcast at 7:30 p.m.

Recognizing the importance of investing in the future of Austin's creative community, the Long Center is dedicated to expanding exposure to and engagement with the arts for students across Central Texas. Each year, this program works with 30+ high schools and 4,500+ students from across Central Texas to provide resources and key support systems for musical theatre programs including professional training, mentorship, master classes, performance opportunities, and industry networking. Culminating in a sold-out annual awards ceremony, this year-long program celebrates the achievements of exceptional students and provides professional training, mentorship, performance opportunities, networking, and community building for thousands of young artists.

To ensure students could continue to create, regardless of their learning environment during a school year unlike any other, the HAYAs have been completely transformed for a digital world. We hope you can join the Long Center and the student nominees for a very special watch party for this year's virtual ceremony.