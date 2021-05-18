Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Center To Host Heller Awards for Young Artists Watch Party This Sunday

Long Center will host a watch party for the Heller Awards for Young Artists virtual ceremony at the Long Center inside Dell Hall.

May. 18, 2021  

Long Center To Host Heller Awards for Young Artists Watch Party This Sunday

Long Center will host a watch party for the Heller Awards for Young Artists virtual ceremony at the Long Center inside Dell Hall. Seating will be socially distanced, and all guests are asked to wear a face covering when not eating or drinking. Sunday, May 23, 2021 Doors at 6:30 p.m. Award Ceremony Broadcast at 7:30 p.m.

Recognizing the importance of investing in the future of Austin's creative community, the Long Center is dedicated to expanding exposure to and engagement with the arts for students across Central Texas. Each year, this program works with 30+ high schools and 4,500+ students from across Central Texas to provide resources and key support systems for musical theatre programs including professional training, mentorship, master classes, performance opportunities, and industry networking. Culminating in a sold-out annual awards ceremony, this year-long program celebrates the achievements of exceptional students and provides professional training, mentorship, performance opportunities, networking, and community building for thousands of young artists.

To ensure students could continue to create, regardless of their learning environment during a school year unlike any other, the HAYAs have been completely transformed for a digital world. We hope you can join the Long Center and the student nominees for a very special watch party for this year's virtual ceremony.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Bob Mould Announces Distortion And Blue Hearts! Tour Photo

Bob Mould Announces Distortion And Blue Hearts! Tour

BON JOVI Announce Global Concert Experience Coming to Cinemas Photo

BON JOVI Announce Global Concert Experience Coming to Cinemas

DAYGLOW To Perform on Austin City Limits via Exclusive Livestream Photo

DAYGLOW To Perform on Austin City Limits via Exclusive Livestream

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents City Morgue Photo

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents City Morgue


More Hot Stories For You

  • Danbury's Musicals At Richter Announces Auditions For GODSPELL
  • Nate Bargatze to Bring THE RAINCHECK TOUR to Warner Theatre
  • Elm Shakespeare Company Presents BIPOC Directors Forum Take 2 - The Conversation Continues
  • Madison Opera's OPERA IN THE PARK Will Return For Summer 2021