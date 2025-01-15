London's Sam Akpro Shares Title Track From Debut Album 'Evenfall'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peckham, London-born alchemist Sam Akpro has announced his debut album, Evenfall, ahead of a March 28th release on ANTI-. Evenfall's ten tracks - which include the previously released singles “Chicago Town” and BBC 6 Music A-List staple “Death By Entertainment” - craft an immersive sonic world, rich in mood and atmosphere - a flowing tapestry of South London noir that's serrated yet dream-like, psychedelic yet pounding with intent.

Launching alongside news of the album is its lead single and title track “Evenfall” a perfect example of the towering world-building and audible chemistry at the heart of Akpro's magnum opus. Fusing shoegaze-tinged guitars, an insistent beat and Akpro's searching vocal, it deserves to be a staple of night bus headphones for years to come. He describes it as existing "somewhere between a before and after space in time, where moments have passed & where events are yet to take place."

Featuring a multi-faceted backing band - Cameron Jacobs (guitar), Joshua Lee (guitar), Luke Chin-Joseph (bass), Kyle Creaton (drums) and Taylor Devenny (sampler, keys) - and co-produced by Akpro and frequent collaborator Shrink, Evenfall pulls all genres into its orbit. From the post-punk-laced immediacy of 'Death By Entertainment' to the woozy swagger and shout-along choruses of 'Chicago Town', from the dub-infused stomp of 'City Sleeps' to future pit-starter 'Tunnel Vision', this is music for a genre-less future where ambiance is king. As influenced by Sonic Youth as it is by J Dilla, Evenfall is an arresting document of the friendships and communities forged while growing up skating the streets of London.

"Long time no see friend. Come around. Listen to this record. I know what you’re thinking. I fully agree. This will take us through this wild time. This will still be the soundtrack on those sunny days. Still hearing it. Sat tight. Cold nights." - James Massiah on 'Evenfall'

Over a string of acclaimed EPs and singles in recent years that have drawn inspiration from rock to jazz to dub and reggae, Akpro has garnered praise and support at press from the likes of The Line of Best Fit, The Fader, DIY, The Times, So Young, NME, DMY, Clash, Notion, Wonderland and The Face, who named him one of their 7 Names You Need To This Summer in 2024. Radio support, meanwhile, has come from some of the biggest names on UK airwaves including BBC 6 Music's Mary Anne Hobbs and BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders. Live, Akpro and his band have built a devoted following for a stage show that's as incendiary as it is intimate, featuring at festivals including Green Man, Pitchfork Paris, Outbreak, Left of the Dial, Reeperbahn and more.

Photo credit: Ethan & Tom

Comments