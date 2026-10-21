London Plane Share Video for Carlos Dengler-Produced NATION NATION
The track marks Dengler's first production work for another artist and offers a preview of the band's forthcoming LP.
New York City-based six-piece London Plane have shared a video for their recently released Carlos Dengler-produced single, 'NATION NATION.'
The track offers a first taste of their upcoming third album, taking London Plane's tight, danceable, hooky, rumbling pop tunes to new heights. This Saturday, October 24, the band continue their monthly Brooklyn residency at Main Drag Music. Tickets are on sale here.
Discussing the 'NATION NATION' video, guitarist/vocalist David Mosey notes, 'With carte blanche, the talented duo of Zane Riemer and Max Burbey spun a dark but on-the-nose tale of a sort of cultism disguised in polo shirts. The interweaving of footage of the SS, while perhaps unnecessary, makes damn sure that there's no misunderstanding the point. Do we need to see the pill literally being swallowed? I think so. No tip-toeing here.'
A founding member of the band Interpol, Carlos Dengler has long produced his own solo work, but his contribution to London Plane's forthcoming album marks his initial work behind the boards for another artist. Discussing the experience, he notes, 'Working with London Plane is what producing should always be, a process of discovery. After toiling for months at Bunker Studios we came up with a distilled idea and tone that presents these wonderful tracks in their most honest and flattering light and glues them together cohesively into what is now for all intents and purposes a dead art form, namely, the rock album. May this record prove that the autopsy was hastily scheduled.'
Comprised of an international mix of members that hail from Sweden, Pakistan, New Zealand, and the East and West Coasts of the U.S., London Plane's first album, 2018's New York Howl, firmly planted the NYC flag, and their acclaimed follow up - 2022's Bright Black - expanded the band's palate. The band shared a cover of the Bronski Beat classic, 'Smalltown Boy (A Refugee Song),' this spring, and are busy putting the finishing touches on their third album, due in early 2027.
'NATION NATION' Video Credits
Directed by Zane Rizvi-Riemer and Max Burbey
Starring: Max Burbey, Nick Jarrett, Nate Townsend, Zane Rizvi-Riemer
Cinematography by Christopher Zazueta
Production Design by Dasha Fogelson
Costume Design by Dasha Fogelson
Edited by Zane Rizvi-Riemer and Max Burbey
Color by Muhil Vaseerkaran
London Plane Are
David Mosey - vocals/guitar
Bryan Garbe - drums
Kristofer Widholm - guitar
Oweinama Biu - keyboards
Andrew White - bass
Havovi Cooper - vocals
Photo Credit: Alice Teeple
Photo Credit: Alice Teeple
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