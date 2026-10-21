London Plane Share Video for Carlos Dengler-Produced NATION NATION

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New York City-based six-piece London Plane have shared a video for their recently released Carlos Dengler-produced single, 'NATION NATION.'

The track offers a first taste of their upcoming third album, taking London Plane's tight, danceable, hooky, rumbling pop tunes to new heights. This Saturday, October 24, the band continue their monthly Brooklyn residency at Main Drag Music. Tickets are on sale here.

Discussing the 'NATION NATION' video, guitarist/vocalist David Mosey notes, 'With carte blanche, the talented duo of Zane Riemer and Max Burbey spun a dark but on-the-nose tale of a sort of cultism disguised in polo shirts. The interweaving of footage of the SS, while perhaps unnecessary, makes damn sure that there's no misunderstanding the point. Do we need to see the pill literally being swallowed? I think so. No tip-toeing here.'

A founding member of the band Interpol, Carlos Dengler has long produced his own solo work, but his contribution to London Plane's forthcoming album marks his initial work behind the boards for another artist. Discussing the experience, he notes, 'Working with London Plane is what producing should always be, a process of discovery. After toiling for months at Bunker Studios we came up with a distilled idea and tone that presents these wonderful tracks in their most honest and flattering light and glues them together cohesively into what is now for all intents and purposes a dead art form, namely, the rock album. May this record prove that the autopsy was hastily scheduled.'

Comprised of an international mix of members that hail from Sweden, Pakistan, New Zealand, and the East and West Coasts of the U.S., London Plane's first album, 2018's New York Howl, firmly planted the NYC flag, and their acclaimed follow up - 2022's Bright Black - expanded the band's palate. The band shared a cover of the Bronski Beat classic, 'Smalltown Boy (A Refugee Song),' this spring, and are busy putting the finishing touches on their third album, due in early 2027.

'NATION NATION' Video Credits

Directed by Zane Rizvi-Riemer and Max Burbey

Starring: Max Burbey, Nick Jarrett, Nate Townsend, Zane Rizvi-Riemer

Cinematography by Christopher Zazueta

Production Design by Dasha Fogelson

Costume Design by Dasha Fogelson

Edited by Zane Rizvi-Riemer and Max Burbey

Color by Muhil Vaseerkaran

London Plane Are

David Mosey - vocals/guitar

Bryan Garbe - drums

Kristofer Widholm - guitar

Oweinama Biu - keyboards

Andrew White - bass

Havovi Cooper - vocals

Photo Credit: Alice Teeple



Photo Credit: Alice Teeple

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