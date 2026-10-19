LONDON PLANE to Continue Main Drag Music Residency in Brooklyn
The dark rock band will present new material produced by Carlos Dengler of Interpol.
New York City sextet London Plane will continue their monthly residency series at Main Drag Music in Williamsburg this Saturday, October 24, doors 7:30pm.
Last month London Plane released their latest single 'NATION NATION' produced by Carlos Dengler (Interpol). This Wednesday, they will share a video for the single from directors Zane Riemer and Max Burbey.
Discussing the single, London Plane offer, ''Nation Nation' is sung from the perspective of the sycophant. The idiot-turned-weapon. We allowed ourselves to be a bit absurd on this song, and producer Carlos Dengler encouraged and embraced the eccentric, even demented side of the band. The bright, frenetic, blitzkrieg guitars and vocals suggest that our subject is probably high and quite ready to sacrifice himself on behalf of his dear leader. It is a somewhat uncomfortable place to be, but we put ourselves in his jackboots for nearly three minutes every time we perform the song.'
A founding member of the band Interpol, Carlos Dengler has long produced his own solo work, but his contribution to London Plane's forthcoming album marks his initial work behind the boards for another artist. Discussing the experience, he notes, 'Working with London Plane is what producing should always be, a process of discovery. After toiling for months at Bunker Studios we came up with a distilled idea and tone that presents these wonderful tracks in their most honest and flattering light and glues them together cohesively into what is now for all intents and purposes a dead art form, namely, the rock album. May this record prove that the autopsy was hastily scheduled.'
Comprised of an international mix of members that hail from Sweden, Pakistan, New Zealand, and the East and West Coasts of the U.S., London Plane's first album, 2018's New York Howl, firmly planted the NYC flag, and their acclaimed follow up - 2022's Bright Black - expanded the band's palate. The band shared a cover of the Bronski Beat classic, 'Smalltown Boy (A Refugee Song)' this spring.
Event Details
Saturday, October 24 @ Main Drag Music | Doors: 7:30pm Show: 9pm | Tickets
50 S 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY
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